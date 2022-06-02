SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 34

Surrey will take on Hampshire in the 34th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at The Oval in London on Thursday.

Surrey have begun the tournament in fine fashion and have already secured two wins in two outings. They are currently third in the table with four points and are only behind Middlesex and Somerset.

Surrey have plenty of T20 match-winners like Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard in the squad.

Hampshire, on the other hand, have recorded a horrific start to the competition. Having played three matches so far, they are still winless and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their batting department needs improvement and Hampshire will be desperate to open their account in the competition.

SUR vs HAM Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope (wk), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Daniel Worrall, Reece Topley

HAM XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Match Details

SUR vs SUS, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 34

Date and Time: June 2, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a balanced surface. Both batters and bowlers will find assistance on this wicket. Pacers will also have the advantage in the opening few overs of the match while spinners could prove decisive in the middle overs.

The par score is expected to be around 170.

Today's SUR vs HAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot and he has been in great form with the bat in recent months. He has scored 67 runs in three matches.

Batters

Jason Roy is a wonderful opening batter who likes to take on the bowlers in this format of the game. He hasn’t fired much in the initial couple of matches but strikes at 220 against Hampshire and will be expected to prove decisive.

All-rounders

Sam Curran is an explosive all-rounder who has been in good form. He has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 175 and picked up five wickets with the best figures of 4 for 14. Curran will be the best captaincy choice for your SUR vs HAM Dream11 fantasy team.

James Fuller brings a lot of balance in the Hampshire squad and has been in good form in the competition. He has amassed 86 runs at an average of 43 and has also scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 6.5.

Bowlers

Nathan Ellis is a smart bowler who has proven to be economical and has also gotten breakthroughs. He has scalped three wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.13.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Sam Curran (SUR) – 224 points

James Fuller (HAM) – 189 points

Brad Wheal (HAM) – 148 points

Ben McDermott (HAM) – 143 points

Nathan Ellis (HAM) – 127 points

Important stats for SUR vs HAM Dream11 prediction team

Sam Curran: 42 runs and 5 wickets

James Fuller: 86 runs and 2 wickets

Jason Roy: 43 runs

Ben McDermott: 67 runs

Nathan Ellis: 3 wickets

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction Today

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sam Curran, James Fuller, Sunil Narine, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan

Captain: Sam Curran, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

SUR vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sam Curran, James Fuller, Will Jacks, Brad Wheal, Nathan Ellis, Reece Topley

Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: James Fuller.

