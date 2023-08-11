SUR vs KET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 28

The 28th match of the English One Day Cup will see Surrey (SUR) square off against Kent (KET) at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, August 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SUR vs KET Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Surrey have lost both of their last two matches. Kent, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches of the tournament. Surrey will give it their all to win the match but Kent is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SUR vs KET Match Details

The 28th match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 11 at the Kennington Oval in London. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUR vs KET, Match 28

Date and Time: 11 August, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced and both batters and bowlers will play crucial roles in today's match. Teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. You might see a high-scoring contest with the pacers getting the majority of the wickets.

SUR vs KET Form Guide

SUR - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

KET - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

SUR vs KET Probable Playing XI

SUR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rory Burns (c), Dom Sibley, Ben Geddes, J Clark, R Patel, C Steel, B Foakes (wk), Yousef Majid, D Moriarty, M Dunn, C McKerr.

KET Playing XI

No injury updates.

Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning (c), Alex Blake, H Finch (wk), Ben Compton, Grant Stewart, James Bazley, Joey Evison, Jaskaran Singh, Hamidullah Qadri, M Quinn.

SUR vs KET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Foakes

B Foakes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Finch is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Bell Drummond

B Crompton and D Bell Drummond are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Sibley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Steel

J Leaning and C Steel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Evison is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Bazley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and J Bazley. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Steward is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SUR vs KET match captain and vice-captain choices

J Evison

J Evison will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. Evison has earned 231 points in the last three matches.

C Steel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make C Steel the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 50 runs and took two wickets in the match against Leicester.

5 Must-Picks for SUR vs KET, Match 28

D Bell Drummond

C Steel

J Evison

J Bazley

D Sibley

Surrey vs Kent Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Surrey vs Kent Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Foakes.

Batters: D Sibley, R Burns, D Bell Drummond, B Crompton.

All-rounders: J Evison, J Leaning, C Steel.

Bowlers: J Bazley, J Singh, G Steward.

Surrey vs Kent Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Foakes.

Batters: D Sibley, B Geddes, D Bell Drummond, B Crompton.

All-rounders: J Evison, C Steel.

Bowlers: J Bazley, J Singh, C McKerr, M Dunn.