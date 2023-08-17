SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Royal London One Day Cup, Match 49

Surrey (SUR) will take on Lancashire (LAN) in the 49th match of the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 at Woodbridge Road in Guildford, United Kingdom, on Thursday, August 17.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Neither Surrey nor Lancashire are having the best of the times in the tournament. While Surrey have won only three games in the tournament so far, losing three of their five matches, Lancashire have lost two while winning just one of their five outings.

The two teams taking on each other will be looking to win this match and restore some momentum in their campaign for this tournament.

SUR vs LAN Match Details

The 49th match of the Royal London One Day Cup will be played on August 17 at Woodbridge Road in Guildford, United Kingdom. The match will commence at 3.30 PM IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SUR vs LAN, 49th Match, Royal London One Day Cup

Date and Time: August 17, 2023, Thursday; 3.30 pm IST

Venue: Woodbridge Road, Guildford, United Kingdom.

SUR vs LAN Probable Playing XIs

SUR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SUR Probable Playing XI

Dom Sibley, R Patel, Rory Burns (c), Ben Foakes (wk), C Steel, B Geddes, J Blake, C McKerr, L Griffiths, Dan Moriarty, and A Virdi.

LAN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LAN Probable Playing XI

G Bell, Keaton Jennings (c), J Bohannon, Dane Vilas, G Balderson, G Lavelle (wk), M Hurst, T Aspinwall, J Baltherwick, W Williams, and J Morley.

SUR vs LAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes has been decent in the tournament with the bat. He has played two good knocks and has looked in good touch. For this match, he looks like the best wicketkeeper pick.

Batter - Ben Geddes

Ben Geddes looked in great form in the last game. With the form behind his back, it looks like that Geddes is the best-choice batter for this game.

All-rounder - Cameron Steel

Cameron Steel has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He has delivered for the team in both departments. Steel looks like a prime fantasy pick for this match.

Bowler - Jack Blatherwick

Jack Blatherwick has been in good form with the ball so far in the Royal London Cup. He has picked up crucial wickets and will be a key pick for this game.

SUR vs LAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Cameron Steel

Cameron Steel's all-round form has been pretty good in this tournament. He has given valuable points with both the bat and the ball. Selecting him as the captain or the vice-captain will ensure that you pick up points in both innings of the match.

Keaton Jennings

Keaton Jennings has been in decent batting form. He is a stable batter whom you can trust as the captain or the vice-captain for the fantasy contests of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SUR vs LAN, Match 49

Keaton Jennings

Ben Foakes

Cameron Steel

Jack Blatherwick

Ben Geddes

SUR vs LAN Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a good one for batting. Batters and all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Head-to-head Team

SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, G Lavelle

Batters: Dom Sibley, Keaton Jennings, R Patel, Ben Geddes

All-rounders: Cameron Steel, G Balderson

Bowlers: C McKerr, J Blatherwick, Dan Moriarty

SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Grand League Team

SUR vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Match 49, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes, G Lavelle

Batters: Dom Sibley, Keaton Jennings, R Patel, Ben Geddes

All-rounders: Cameron Steel, G Balderson

Bowlers: C McKerr, J Blatherwick, Dan Moriarty