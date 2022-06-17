SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Surrey (SUR) will take on Middlesex (MID) in a South Group T20 Blast 2022 fixture at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday, 17 June.

Surrey have been in magnificent form in the T20 Blast 2022, currently occupying the top spot. They are yet to lose a game in the tournament, with six wins and a no-result to their name. Middlesex, meanwhile, won their first three encounters before losing five in a row. They are currently seventh in the standings.

SUR vs MID Probable Playing 11 today

Surrey: Rory Burns, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Jamie Overton, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worrall, Jordan Clark.

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Details

SUR vs MID, South Group, T20 Blast 2022

Date & Time: June 17th 2022, 11 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The track at the Kennington Oval in London is likely to be a good one to bat on, with the venue already witnessing a couple of high-scoring T20 Blast 2022 fixtures. More of the same can be expected today.

Today’s SUR vs MID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Laurie Evans has mustered 114 runs at a strike rate of 118.75 in the T20 Blast 2022 thus far.

Batter

Stephen Eskinazi has been in top form with the bat, having amassed 259 runs at an average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 176.19.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball in the T20 Blast 2022. He has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 172.72 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Martin Andersson is yet to fire with the bat, but has been magnificent on the bowling front, picking up 15 wickets in eight games.

Bowler

Chris Jordan has been amongst the wickets regularly, claiming 10 scalps at an economy rate of 7.80.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Martin Andersson (MID): 528 points

Chris Green (MID): 463 points

Stephen Eskinazi (MID): 414 points

Sunil Narine (SUR): 411 points

Chris Jordan (SUR): 400 points

Important stats for SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Team

Sunil Narine: 114 runs & 7 wickets

Chris Jordan: 10 wickets

Will Jacks: 206 runs

Stephen Eskinazi: 259 runs

Martin Andersson: 15 wickets

Chris Green: 108 runs & 8 wickets

SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction (T20 Blast 2022)

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Middlesex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff.

Captain: Sunil Narine. Vice-captain: Martin Andersson.

Dream11 Team for Surrey vs Middlesex - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Daniel Worrall, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff.

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Stephen Eskinazi.

