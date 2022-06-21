SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

Surrey (SUR) will face Somerset (SOM) as part of the South Group of T20 Blast 2022 at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday, 21 June.

Somerset and Surrey have been the teams to beat in the South Group. While Somerset have lost just one game so far, Surrey remain the only unbeaten team in the T20 Blast this season. Although they are missing a few key personnel, Surrey still have a strong roster to fall back on. But against an upbeat Somerset side, they will have their task cut out. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons at the Kia Oval.

SUR vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

SUR XI

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Rory Burns, Kieron Pollard, Jamie Overton/Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty and Daniel Worrall.

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Goldsworthy, Peter Siddle and Jack Brooks.

Match Details

SUR vs SOM, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Kia Oval with the margin for error being small for the bowlers. Although the ball should move around a bit early on, the batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. There could be some turn available for the spinners, making for an interesting battle between the bat and ball. Both teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss, with inclement weather also a factor ahead of the game.

Today’s SUR vs SOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Smith: Jamie Smith has been promoted to the top of the order in the absence of English stars Sam Curran and Jason Roy. Smith is a talented batter who is capable of scoring quick runs right from the word go. With the Surrey keeper itching to get a big one under his belt, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Will Smeed: Will Smeed has been sensational for Somerset at the top of the order, often providing brisk starts alongside Tom Banton. The young opener has a good technique against pace and is not afraid to take on the spinners as well. With some franchise league experience to fall back on as well, Smeed is a must-have in your SUR vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Will Jacks: Will Jacks is another talented youngster who has played for a few franchises across the globe. The Surrey all-rounder has had his moments with both the bat and ball this season, but is due a big performance. Given his ability to tee off from ball one and his knack for picking up wickets in the powerplay overs, he can be backed to put in a good performance in this game.

Bowler

Peter Siddle: Peter Siddle, despite retiring from international cricket, has continued to excel in the shortest format. He has been brilliant in death overs, consistently nailing his yorkers and varying his pace to good effect. With a heap of experience to fall back on, Siddle should be a fine addition to your SUR vs SOM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Will Jacks (SUR)

Tom Banton (SOM)

Sunil Narine (SUR)

Important stats for SUR vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Narine - 10 wickets in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, ER: 5.62

Rilee Rossouw - 437 runs in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 72.83

Chris Jordan - 13 wickets in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 16.46

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Jamie Smith, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Dan Moriarty and Peter Siddle.

Captain: Tom Banton. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

SUR vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Will Smeed, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Tom Lammonby and Peter Siddle.

Captain: Will Smeed. Vice-captain: Will Jacks.

