SUS vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup, Match 25

The 25th match of the English One Day Cup will see Sussex (SUS) lock horns with Derbyshire (DER) at the County Ground in Derby on Wednesday, August 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SUS vs DER Dream11 Prediction.

Sussex and Derbyshire have each lost their last two matches. Both teams will be desperate for a win today, making for an exciting contest.

SUS vs DER Match Details, English One Day Cup

The 25th match of the English One Day Cup will be played on August 9 at the County Ground in Derby. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SUS vs DER, Match 25

Date and Time: 9th August 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

SUS vs DER Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced and both batters and bowlers will play crucial roles in today's match. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. You might see a good scoring contest with pacers getting the majority of wickets.

SUS vs DER Form Guide

SUS - L L

DER - L L

SUS vs DER Probable Playing XI

SUS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tom Alsop, Tom Haines (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, James Coles, Tom Clark, Oliver Carter, Jack Carson, Bradley Currie, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Crocombe, Steven Finn.

DER Playing XI

No injury updates.

Anuk Dal, Haider Ali, Tim Wood, Harry Came, Louise Reece, Matt McKiernan, Ben Guest (c & wk), Gareth Scrimshaw, Zack Chappell, Mark Watt, Nick Potts.

SUS vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Guest

B Guest is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. T Alsop is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Ali

H Ali and C Pujara are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Haines played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Carson

L Reece and J Carson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Thomson is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

F Hudson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Crocombe and F Hudson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Currie is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SUS vs DER match captain and vice-captain choices

J Carson

J Carson will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 220 points in the last two matches.

H Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Ali as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 194 points in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for SUS vs DER, Match 25

H Ali

C Pujara

J Carson

L Reece

F Hudson

Sussex vs Derbyshire Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sussex vs Derbyshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sussex vs Derbyshire Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: B Guest

Batters: H Ali, C Pujara, H Came, T Haines

All-rounders: J Carson (c), L Reece (vc), A Thomson

Bowlers: F Hudson, H Crocombe, B Currie

Sussex vs Derbyshire Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sussex vs Derbyshire Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: B Guest

Batters: H Ali (vc), C Pujara, H Came, J Coles

All-rounders: J Carson (c), L Reece

Bowlers: F Hudson, H Crocombe, B Currie, S Conners