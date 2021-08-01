SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Sussex will be up against Gloucestershire in the Group A match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 1st August at the County Ground, Hove.

Sussex are not having a great tournament as they haven’t won a single match yet. They are in seventh position in the points table with two losses and the other two games being washed out. They are in desperate need of a win and will try their best to get off the mark in this game.

Meanwhile, Gloucestershire are just above Sussex in sixth position in the points table with one win and two losses. They will also look to better their record and climb their way upwards in the table.

SUS vs GLO Probable Playing 11 Today

Sussex

Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines (C), Travis Head, James Coles, Oliver Carter (wk), Danial Ibrahim, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe, Archie Lenham, David Wiese

Gloucestershire

Chris Dent (C), Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (wk), Tom Lace, Graeme van Buuren, Jack Taylor, George Scott, Tom Smith, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Daniel Worrall

Match Details

SUS vs GLO, Royal London Cup

Date and Time: 1st July, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

The surface at Hove's County Ground is ideal for batting. The ball ends up beautifully on the bat, making it easier for batters to execute their strokes. We can expect this game to be a high-scoring thriller. The team winning the toss would probably opt to bowl first.

Today’s SUS vs GLO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Oliver Carter -

Carter batted superbly in the first game, striking a half-century and also contributing behind the wickets later.

Batsmen

Ben Charlesworth -

Charlesworth played a brilliant inning of 87 runs in the last game to help his side chase a big total. He is expected to deliver once again.

Travis Head -

Travis Head has struck three fifties in the tournament. His reliability will be critical if Sussex want to grab their first win.

All-rounders

Van Buuren -

Van Buuren has made some vital contributions in both aspects of the game and can be a crucial player in the game.

Danial Ibrahim -

Ibrahim has shown aptitude in both areas of the game. He has the ability to take critical wickets while also contributing with crucial runs.

Bowlers

Josh Shaw -

Shaw has performed admirably with the ball scalping six wickets in three games and has been a key asset in the team.

Archie Lenham -

Lenham has been a significant performer for Sussex, taking five wickets. He has the potential to be a game-changer in today's match.

Top 5 best players to pick in SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head- 221 points

Josh Shaw- 182 points

Archie Lenham- 175 points

Van Buuren- 154 points

Danial Ibrahim- 132 points

Important stats for SUS vs GLO Dream11 prediction team

Travis Head - 3 matches, 160 runs

Josh Shaw - 3 matches, 6 wickets

Archie Lenham - 3 matches, 5 wickets

Danial Ibrahim - 3 matches, 50 runs, 2 wickets

Van Buuren - 3 matches, 55 runs, 2 wickets

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Prediction Today

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Oliver Carter, James Bracey, Travis Head, Van Buuren, Jack Taylor, Danial Ibrahim, Ben Charlesworth, David Wiese, Josh Shaw, Archie Lenham, Daniell Worrall

Captain: Travis Head Vice-Captain: Van Buuren

SUS vs GLO Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Oliver Carter, James Bracey, Travis Head, Van Buuren, Tom Clark, Danial Ibrahim, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Archie Lenham, Daniell Worrall

Captain: Josh Shaw. Vice-Captain: Archie Lenham

