SUS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 12th, 2021

Sussex and Hampshire will lock horns at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Sussex won their T20 Blast 2021 season opener against Gloucestershire by 5 wickets. Batting first, Gloucestershire posted a score of 177/7 from 20 overs. In reply, Philip Salt (77* off 49), alongside George Garton (46 off 25) and skipper Chris Jordan (24* off 13), helped Sussex chase the target with 16 balls to spare.

Hampshire, on the other hand, lost their season opener against Kent by 38 runs. In their second match of the season, they posted a score of 115/6 from 20 overs and later bowled out Essex for 142 runs. The James Vince-led side won the match by 16 runs.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the T20 Blast game between Sussex and Hampshire.

#3 Joe Weatherley

Hampshire batsman Joe Weatherley is the team's highest run-getter in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. He scored 32 runs off 22 balls at a strike rate of 168.18 against Kent. In the second fixture against Essex, he led his side from the front with the bat, scoring 42 runs from 34 runs.

He has played some crucial knocks in recent times and will look to continue his good run in the league. Joe could be considered a multiplier option for the T20 Blast game between Sussex and Hampshire.

#2 Mason Crane

The leg-spinner had a great start to his 2021 T20 Blast campaign. Crane picked up three wickets for 23 runs from his four overs when Hampshire squared off against Sussex.

In the second game, he had two scalps to his name for 42 runs. He might at times be a bit costly but is still a wicket-taking machine, which makes him an ideal choice to lead your Dream11 team for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture.

#1 George Garton

George Garton is a complete all-round package as he can perform with both bat and ball. In his club's season opener against Gloucestershire, he picked up three wickets for just 19 runs. He dismissed openers Miles Hammond and Chris Dent. Benny Howell was the third victim to lose his wicket off Garton's bowling.

With the bat, he amassed 46 runs from 25 balls that included two fours and three sixes. Garton is the best option to captain your Dream11 team as he can fetch you points both with the bat and the ball.

