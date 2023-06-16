SUS vs HAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 16, 2023

Sussex and Hampshire in South Group face off at County Ground, Hove, in the Vitality T20 Blast on Friday (June 16).

Sussex are struggling for form. They have won only two of their eight games and are eighth in the South Group points table. They're coming off a massive 124-run loss against Surrey.

Hampshire, meanwhile, have been one of the in-form teams this year. They have won four out of their last five games and are third. They will be keen to win big and move to the top two in the South Group.

On that note, here are three players you could pick for your fantasy team:

#3 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 Credits

Sussex Sharks vs Essex - Vitality Blast T20

Ravi Bopara will be keen to lead the team from the front. The veteran all-rounder has been in good form this year.

He's the top run-getter for Sussex with 190 at a strike rate of 149.60. The Sussex captain has been bowling well, too. He has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.69.

#2 Liam Dawson (HAM) - 8.5 Credits

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Liam Dawson is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire. He has grabbed 11 wickets with a best of 4-21. Moreover, Dawson has an impressive economy rate of seven.

The all-rounder has scored 62 runs in four innings. He's a worthy vice-captaincy choice for the SUS vs HAM Dream11 game.

#1 James Vince (HAM) - 9 Credits

Hampshire Hawks vs Somerset CCC - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince has been the standout performer for Hampshire in this edition of the competition.

The England batter has notched up 406 runs in eight appearances this season. He has scored four half-centuries and one century at an average of 81.20, striking at 165.71. Vince is the best choice for captaincy for the SUS vs HAM game.

Squads for SUS vs HAM for Today's Match

Sussex

Ravi Bopara (c), Michael Burgess (wk), Oliver Carter, Tom Clark, Henry Crocombe, Bradley Currie, Bertie Foreman, George Garton, D Ibrahim, Ari Karvelas, Shadab Khan, Tymal Mills, M Ward

Hampshire

James Vince, Toby Albert, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Nathan Ellis, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

