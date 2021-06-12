SUS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 12th, 2021

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Sussex take on Hampshire at the County Ground in Hove on Saturday.

Sussex have had a decent start to their T20 Blast campaign, with the likes of Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan impressing with the ball. Adding the explosiveness of Phil Salt to the top-order only bolsters Sussex's case as one of the teams to beat in the T20 Blast this season. Although they will start today's game as the clear favorites, it isn't going to be an easy task against Hampshire.

Hampshire had an indifferent start to their T20 Blast campaign earlier in the week and will be looking to return to winning ways as soon as possible. They boast perhaps the best opening combination in the competition in D'Arcy Short and James Vince. However, the onus will be on their bowlers to come up with the goods against a decent Sussex batting unit. Although they will start as underdogs, Hampshire have a good blend of youth and experience, paving the way for an entertaining T20 Blast game on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Hampshire

James Vince (c), Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, Tom Scriven, Brad Taylor

Sussex

Luke Wright (c), Philip Salt (wk), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer, Jamie Atkins, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, James Coles, Tom Haines, Travis Head, Sean Hunt, Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Ali Orr, Joe Sarro, Stiaan van Zyl

Predicted Playing XIs

Hampshire

James Vince (c), D'Arcy Short, Tom Alsop, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Mason Crane and Brad Wheal

Sussex

Phil Salt, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Chris Jordan (c), Archie Lenham, George Garton, Will Beer, Henry Crocombe and Aaron Thomason

Match Details

Match: Sussex vs Hampshire, South Group, T20 Blast

Date and Time: 12th June 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball should move around a bit, the pacers will ideally look to take pace off the ball as the match progresses. Both teams would want to keep wickets in hand, with 170 being par at the venue. Chasing would be the preferred option despite the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (SUS vs HAM)

SUS vs HAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Salt, J Vince, D Rawlins, D Short, L Dawson, D Wiese, G Garton, W Beer, C Jordan, C Wood and M Crane

Captain: D Short. Vice-captain: G Garton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Salt, J Weatherley, T Head, D Short, L Dawson, D Wiese, G Garton, W Beer, C Jordan, B Wheal and M Crane

Captain: P Salt. Vice-captain: D Short

Edited by Samya Majumdar