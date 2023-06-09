SUS vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

The 70th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Sussex and Surrey at Grace Road, Leicester on June 9. The match will get underway at 11:30 PM IST.

After four losses in a row, Sussex registered their second win when they defeated Middlesex by four runs. Now with four points in their account, they are sitting in the seventh position on the points table with five losses and two wins.

Surrey, on the other hand, sit in the top two with just two defeats and five victories. They claimed a 65-run win over Glamorgan in the previous match and will now look to continue their two-match winning streak.

Following are the top three players for the captain or vice-captain for the SUS vs SUR Dream11 match.

Squads for SUS vs SUR

Sussex

Michael Burgess (wk), Tom Clark, Tom Alsop, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, James Coles, Danial Ibrahim, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Nathan McAndrew, Tymal Mills, Henry Crocombe, Tom Haines, George Garton, Alistair Orr, Archie Lenham, Oliver Carter, Harrison Ward, Bradley Currie, Aristides Karvelas

Surrey

Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Smith (wk), Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan (c), Jamie Overton, Cameron Steel, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes, Jordan Clark, Daniel Worrall, Daniel Moriarty, Tom Lawes

#3 Ravi Bopara (SUS) - 8.5 credits

Ravi Bopara has made valuable contributions to both facets of the sport so far in the T20 Blast 2023. He has smashed 189 runs at a strike rate of 154.91 and a decent average of 37.79.

Bopara has also collected five wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.47 with the best figure of 3/18. He had taken a three-wicket haul in the previous outing against Surrey this season.

Based on his current form and record against Surrey, he is a definite choice for captain or vice-captain of your SUS vs SUR Dream11 fantasy team

#2 Sunil Narine (SUR) - 9 credits

Sunil Narine has been a regular wicket-taker for Surrey in this tournament. He has never failed to wicket in the last seven games chipping a total of 11 wickets. He has also been economical with the ball bowling at a notable economy of 6.53. Narine scored 29 runs and also picked up two wickets in the previous encounter against Sussex this season.

Given his consistent bowing performances, he is surely a smart choice for vice-captain in your SUS vs SUR Dream11 team.

#1 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 credits

Sam Curran delivered an exceptional performance in the previous match against Glamorgan, scoring an impressive 66 runs and contributing to a couple of wickets. While he experienced a lackluster performance in a couple of matches, he has showcased his talent in the others.

Currently, Curran has amassed a total of 169 runs and claimed seven wickets, and he will be aiming to augment these figures against Sussex.

