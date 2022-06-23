SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Sussex will take on Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Thursday.
They are two teams at opposite ends of the points table. Sussex are second-last with just six points. They have won only three games and have lost seven. Meanwhile, Surrey have won nine, while one game was washed out. They are are atop the points table with 19 points.
SUS vs SUR Probable Playing XIs
Sussex
Luke Wright, Tom Alsop, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Rashid Khan, Harrison Ward, Alistair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn.
Surrey
Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Sunil Narine, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Nico Reifer, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr.
Match Details
Match: SUS vs SUR
Date & Time: June 23, 2022; 11:30 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Hove.
Pitch Report
The track at the County Ground in Hove has been a good one to bat on, but bowlers have had something in it for them as well. The average first-innings score is 157 runs. More of the same can be expected in this game too.
Today’s SUS vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Rizwan has played five games and has accumulated 223 runs in this competition, including three half-centuries.
Batters
Delray Rawlins hasn't got big runs yet, scoring only 133 runs. However, he has taken five wickets.
All-rounders
Sunil Narine has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has garnered 189 runs and has picked up ten scalps.
Bowlers
Chris Jordan has returned with 14 wickets in ten games so far at an economy rate of 7.39.
Five best players to pick in SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Sunil Narine (SUR): 612 points
Chris Jordan (SUR): 588 points
Will Jacks (SUR): 585 points
Ravi Bopara (SUS): 553 points
Mohammad Rizwan (SUS): 365 points.
Key stats for SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team
Mohammad Rizwan: 223 runs
Ravi Bopara: 198 runs & 7 wickets
Tymal Mills: 13 wickets
Sunil Narine: 189 runs & 10 wickets
Will Jacks: 320 runs & 2 wickets
Chris Jordan: 14 wickets.
SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Jamie Smith, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan.
Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Jordan Clark, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson, Chris Jordan.
Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara.