SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 South Group Match

Sussex will take on Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the County Ground in Hove on Thursday.

They are two teams at opposite ends of the points table. Sussex are second-last with just six points. They have won only three games and have lost seven. Meanwhile, Surrey have won nine, while one game was washed out. They are are atop the points table with 19 points.

SUS vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

Sussex

Luke Wright, Tom Alsop, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ravi Bopara (c), Delray Rawlins, Rashid Khan, Harrison Ward, Alistair Orr, Henry Crocombe, Tymal Mills, Steven Finn.

Surrey

Will Jacks, Jamie Smith (wk), Laurie Evans, Rory Burns, Sunil Narine, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Nico Reifer, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Conor McKerr.

Match Details

Match: SUS vs SUR

Date & Time: June 23, 2022; 11:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Pitch Report

The track at the County Ground in Hove has been a good one to bat on, but bowlers have had something in it for them as well. The average first-innings score is 157 runs. More of the same can be expected in this game too.

Today’s SUS vs SUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan has played five games and has accumulated 223 runs in this competition, including three half-centuries.

Batters

Delray Rawlins hasn't got big runs yet, scoring only 133 runs. However, he has taken five wickets.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine has contributed effectively with both bat and ball. He has garnered 189 runs and has picked up ten scalps.

Bowlers

Chris Jordan has returned with 14 wickets in ten games so far at an economy rate of 7.39.

Five best players to pick in SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sunil Narine (SUR): 612 points

Chris Jordan (SUR): 588 points

Will Jacks (SUR): 585 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS): 553 points

Mohammad Rizwan (SUS): 365 points.

Key stats for SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Rizwan: 223 runs

Ravi Bopara: 198 runs & 7 wickets

Tymal Mills: 13 wickets

Sunil Narine: 189 runs & 10 wickets

Will Jacks: 320 runs & 2 wickets

Chris Jordan: 14 wickets.

SUS vs SUR Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Jamie Smith, Delray Rawlins, Luke Wright, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine.

Dream11 Team for Sussex vs Surrey - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Jordan Clark, Laurie Evans, Ravi Bopara, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Gus Atkinson, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Ravi Bopara.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far