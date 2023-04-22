SV vs SUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s England Women’s One-Day Trophy - April 22nd, 2023  

The Southern Vipers (SV) and Sunrisers (SUN) are set to face each other in Match No.1 of the England Women’s One-Day Trophy on Saturday, April 22. The SV vs SUN match will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The Vipers have a strong squad at their disposal. Danni Wyatt, Charlie Dena, and Maia Bouchier have played for England and there is no shortage of experience in their ranks.

They also have the likes of Freya Kemp, Georgia Adams, and Lauren Bell. Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, and Dane van Niekerk are some of the key players for the Sunrisers.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for SV vs SUN. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Dane van Niekerk (SUN) – 9 credits

Dane van Niekerk

Dane van Niekerk is an experienced campaigner and should be picked for the upcoming SV vs SUN match. She recently retired from international cricket after being left out of South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup. But she remains a handy all-rounder with all her experience and should be one of the key players for the Sunrisers.

#2 Grace Scrivens (SUN) – 8 credits

Grace Scrivens

Grace Scrivens was exceptional in the previous edition of the tournament and should be picked for the SV vs SUN match. Playing for the Sunrisers, Scrivens was the leading run-scorer for her team, having notched up 297 runs at an average of 49.50 with four half-centuries. She also picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 3.23.

#1 Georgia Adams (SV) – 9 credits

Georgia Adams

Georgia Adams was a useful player for the Southern Vipers in the previous edition of the tournament. She was the second-highest run-scorer for her team last season, having scored 218 runs at an average of 27.25 with two fifties and a top score of 82. She also picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 4.53.

