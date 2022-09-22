SVD vs TVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see the Seven Districts (SVD) squaring off against The Vision Shipping (TVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Thursday, September 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SVD vs TVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report.

The Vision Shipping lost their first match against 11 Aces by 66 runs. The Seven Districts, too, had a disastrous start to the season as they lost their first match against Colatta Chocolates by seven wickets.

The Seven Districts will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in the tournament, but The Vision Shipping have a better squad. They are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SVD vs TVS Match Details

The 12th match of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will be played on September 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 6.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SVD vs TVS, Match 12

Date and Time: September 22, 2022, 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Karwan CC and the Ajman Heroes, where a total of 601 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SVD vs TVS Form Guide

SVD - L

TVS - L

SVD vs TVS Probable Playing XI

SVD Playing XI

No injury updates.

Wajid Khan, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif (c & wk), Muhammad Haider, Shahzad Ali, Asif Malik, Haider Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Wahab Hassan and Muhammad Farooq.

TVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Salman Khan, Muhammad Umar Arshad (wk), Waheed Ahmed, Ali Abid, Fayyaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ali, Sajad Malook, Jawad Ghani, Nasir Faraz, Mohammad Nadeem, and Saqib Mahmood.

SVD vs TVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Umar (1 match, 19 runs)

M Umar is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping.

Batters

S Khan Jr (1 match, 78 runs)

S Khan Jr and W Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Ahmed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

J Ghani (1 match, 43 runs, 2 wickets)

J Ghani and F Mohammad are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. W Hassan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Ahmed (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Ahmed and S Nawaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SVD vs TVS match captain and vice-captain choices

J Ghani

J Ghani is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of 10 overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 43 runs and scalped two wickets in the last match against the 11 Aces.

F Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for spinners, you can make F Ahmed the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in death overs. He picked up two wickets in the last match against the 11 Aces.

5 Must-Picks for SVD vs TVS, Match 12

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points J Ghani 43 runs and 2 wickets 128 points F Ahmed 2 wickets 55 points S Khan Jr 78 runs 100 points W Hassan 10 runs and 1 wicket 47 points S Nawaz 10 runs and 1 wicket 48 points

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Umar

Batters: W Khan, W Ahmed, S Khan Jr

All-rounders: W Hassan, F Mohammad, J Ghani

Bowlers: S Nawaz, H Ali, F Ahmed, A Malik

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Seven Districts vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Umar

Batters: W Khan, W Ahmed, S Khan Jr

All-rounders: W Hassan, F Mohammad, J Ghani, N Faraz

Bowlers: S Nawaz, S Ali, F Ahmed

