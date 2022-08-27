SVS vs SET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) will take on Seattle Thunderbolts (SET) in the first semifinal of the Minor League T20 2022 on Saturday at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SVS vs SET Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

Silicon Valley are among the strongest teams in this year's Minor League. Yhey won their quarterfinal against Chicago Tigers by eight wickets. The Thunderbolts, meanwhile, have won 11 of their last 14 games.

The Thunderbolts will look to win this game, but the Valley Strikers are the stronger team and should prevail.

SVS vs SET Match Details

The first semifinal of the Minor League T20 2022 will be played on August 27 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville. The game is set to take place at 10:30 pm. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SVS vs SET, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: August 27, 2022; 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The last game played at the Church Street Park in Morrisville was between New Jersey Stallions and Morrisville Raptors, where 333 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 14 wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

SVS vs SET Form Guide

SVS - Won 13 of their last 14 matches

SET - Won 11 of their last 14 matches

SVS vs SET Probable Playing XIs

SVS

Unmukt Chand (c), Lendl Simmons, Shehan Jayasuriya, Pranay Suri, Rahul Jariwala (wk), Gary Graham, Zahid Zakhil, Muhammad Irfan, Kulvinder Singh, Srinivas Raghavan, Dev Thadani

SET

Andries Gous (wk), Prajith Kumar Modi, Rayyan Pathan, Rishi Bhardwaj, Jagroop Raina, Shubham Ranjane, Phani Simhadri, Akhilesh Bodugum, Sahil Kancherla, Manoj Panwar, Aaditya Chauhan

SVS vs SET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gous (2 matches, 154 runs)

A Gous, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. He smashed 79 runs in the game aagainst Dallas Mustangs.

Batters

U Chand (6 matches, 232 runs)

U Chand and L Simmons are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. D Ranaweera is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

S Jayasuriya (6 matches, 242 runs, 3 wickets)

S Jayasuriya and P Suri are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ranjane is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Simhadri (2 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Simhadri and K Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. D Thadani is another good pick.

SVS vs SET match captain and vice-captain choices

S Jayasuriya

S Jayasuriya bats in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for the captaincy. He has scored 242 runs and taken three wickets in the last six games.

L Simmons

As the pitch is good for batters, you could make L Simmons the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 104 runs in his last three games. He looks in good touch and could play a big innings in this game.

Five Must-Picks for SVS vs SET, 1st Semifinal

S Jayasuriya 242 runs and 3 wickets 459 points U Chand 232 runs 386 points A Gous 154 runs 230 points L Simmons 104 runs 189 points P Simhadri 7 wickets 227 points

Silicon Valley Strikers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for batting, it's advisable to pick at least three batters who bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Silicon Valley Strikers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Gous

Batters: U Chand, L Simmons, D Ranaweera

All-rounders: P Suri, S Ranjane, S Jayasuriya

Bowlers: P Simhadri, D Thadani, K Singh, S Netravalkar

Silicon Valley Strikers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Gous, R Jariwala

Batters: U Chand, L Simmons, D Ranaweera

All-rounders: P Suri, S Ranjane, S Jayasuriya

Bowlers: P Simhadri, D Thadani, K Singh

