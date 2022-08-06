SVS vs SOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 Match 25

Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) will take on Socal Lashings (SOL) in a Group B Pacific Conference match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 on Saturday, August 6, at Morgan Hill.

The Strikers are atop the standings with 11 wins in 12 games, coming off a four-wicket loss against East Bay Blazers. Meanwhile, the Lashings beat Hollywood Master Blasters by eight wickets in their last game. They are in fifth place in the points table, with three wins from ten matches.

SVS vs SOL Probable Playing XIs

Silicon Valley Strikers

Gary Graham, Kulvinder Singh, Pranay Suri, Rahul Jariwala (wk), Raymon Reifer, Roshon Primus, Rushil Ugarkar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Unmukt Chand (c), Zahid Zakhil.

Socal Lashings

Dale Phillips, Katene Clarke, Rajveer Singh Khosa, Zohaib Ahmad, Aakashveer Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Deepak Gosain, Harpreet Singh, Gayan Fernando, Abhimanyu Rajp (c), Sanchit Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: Silicon Valley Strikers vs Socal Lashings, Group B- Pacific Conference.

Date and Time: Saturday, August 6; 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County, California.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Morgan Hill offers assistance to both bowlers and batters. It's a quite balanced surface, and an even contest between bat and ball is expected.

Today’s SVS vs SOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dale Phillips: He's the leading run-getter of Social Lashings. He has 296 runs in ten games at an average of 37.

Batters

Unmukt Chand: Chand has led his team from the front this season. He has scored 383 runs in 12 games at an average of over 40, including one century.

All-rounders

Shehan Jayasuriya: There has been no stopping him this tournament. He has accumulated 642 runs at an average of 71.33, including two hundreds.

Raymon Reifer: He has made a vital contribution with both bat and ball. He has scored 137 runs and has also taken 16 wickets in ten games.

Pranay Suri: Pranay is the leading wicket-taker for the Strikers. He has managed 18 wickets at an economy of 6.56 and has also scored 171 runs.

Bowlers

Elmore Hutchinson: He has been consistent with the ball this season, taking 14 wickets in ten games at an economy of just 6.42.

Sanchit Sandhu: He has also performed well with the ball, picking up 14 wickets in ten games at an economy of 8.22.

Five best players to pick in SVS vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Shehan Jayasuriya: 299 points

Raymon Reifer: 185 points

Pranay Suri: 86 points

Unmukt Chand: 62 points

Sanchit Sandhu: 60 points.

Key stats for SVS vs SOL Dream11 prediction team

Shehan Jayasuriya: 12 matches, 642 runs, two wickets

Raymon Reifer: 10 matches, 137 runs, 16 wickets

Pranay Suri: 12 matches, 171 runs, 18 wickets

Unmukt Chand: 12 matches, 383 runs

Sanchit Sandhu: 10 matches, 14 wickets.

SVS vs SOL Dream11 Prediction

SVS vs SOL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dale Phillips, Unmukt Chand, Shehan Jayasuriya, Raymon Reifer, Pranay Suri, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Roshan Primus, Katene Clarke, Abhimanyu Rajp, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Captain: Shehan Jayasuriya. Vice-Captain: Pranay Suri.

SVS vs SOL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dale Phillips, Unmukt Chand, Shehan Jayasuriya, Raymon Reifer, Pranay Suri, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Zohaib Ahmad, Harpreet Singh, Zahid Zakhil, Kulvinder Singh.

Captain: Unmukt Chand. Vice-Captain: Dale Phillips.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far