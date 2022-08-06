SVS vs SOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Minor League T20 Match 25

Silicon Valley Strikers (SVS) will take on Socal Lashings (SOL) in a Group B Pacific Conference match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 on Saturday, August 6, at Morgan Hill.
The Strikers are atop the standings with 11 wins in 12 games, coming off a four-wicket loss against East Bay Blazers. Meanwhile, the Lashings beat Hollywood Master Blasters by eight wickets in their last game. They are in fifth place in the points table, with three wins from ten matches.
SVS vs SOL Probable Playing XIs
Silicon Valley Strikers
Gary Graham, Kulvinder Singh, Pranay Suri, Rahul Jariwala (wk), Raymon Reifer, Roshon Primus, Rushil Ugarkar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Unmukt Chand (c), Zahid Zakhil.
Socal Lashings
Dale Phillips, Katene Clarke, Rajveer Singh Khosa, Zohaib Ahmad, Aakashveer Singh, Elmore Hutchinson, Deepak Gosain, Harpreet Singh, Gayan Fernando, Abhimanyu Rajp (c), Sanchit Sandhu.
Match Details
Match: Silicon Valley Strikers vs Socal Lashings, Group B- Pacific Conference.
Date and Time: Saturday, August 6; 10:30 PM IST.
Venue: Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County, California.
Pitch Report
The pitch at Morgan Hill offers assistance to both bowlers and batters. It's a quite balanced surface, and an even contest between bat and ball is expected.
Today’s SVS vs SOL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Dale Phillips: He's the leading run-getter of Social Lashings. He has 296 runs in ten games at an average of 37.
Batters
Unmukt Chand: Chand has led his team from the front this season. He has scored 383 runs in 12 games at an average of over 40, including one century.
All-rounders
Shehan Jayasuriya: There has been no stopping him this tournament. He has accumulated 642 runs at an average of 71.33, including two hundreds.
Raymon Reifer: He has made a vital contribution with both bat and ball. He has scored 137 runs and has also taken 16 wickets in ten games.
Pranay Suri: Pranay is the leading wicket-taker for the Strikers. He has managed 18 wickets at an economy of 6.56 and has also scored 171 runs.
Bowlers
Elmore Hutchinson: He has been consistent with the ball this season, taking 14 wickets in ten games at an economy of just 6.42.
Sanchit Sandhu: He has also performed well with the ball, picking up 14 wickets in ten games at an economy of 8.22.
Five best players to pick in SVS vs SOL Dream11 prediction team
Shehan Jayasuriya: 299 points
Raymon Reifer: 185 points
Pranay Suri: 86 points
Unmukt Chand: 62 points
Sanchit Sandhu: 60 points.
Key stats for SVS vs SOL Dream11 prediction team
Shehan Jayasuriya: 12 matches, 642 runs, two wickets
Raymon Reifer: 10 matches, 137 runs, 16 wickets
Pranay Suri: 12 matches, 171 runs, 18 wickets
Unmukt Chand: 12 matches, 383 runs
Sanchit Sandhu: 10 matches, 14 wickets.
SVS vs SOL Dream11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dale Phillips, Unmukt Chand, Shehan Jayasuriya, Raymon Reifer, Pranay Suri, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Roshan Primus, Katene Clarke, Abhimanyu Rajp, Saurabh Netravalkar.
Captain: Shehan Jayasuriya. Vice-Captain: Pranay Suri.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dale Phillips, Unmukt Chand, Shehan Jayasuriya, Raymon Reifer, Pranay Suri, Elmore Hutchinson, Sanchit Sandhu, Zohaib Ahmad, Harpreet Singh, Zahid Zakhil, Kulvinder Singh.
Captain: Unmukt Chand. Vice-Captain: Dale Phillips.