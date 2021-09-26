SWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 5

Match number five of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 has the South Western Districts (SWD) taking on the Lions (LIO) at Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Sunday.

The South Western Districts are unbeaten in the league with two thrilling wins so far. However, their unbeaten status is in jeopardy as they face a strong Lions team who come into the contest on the back of a Super Over win against the Northern Cape. With both teams boasting resourceful squads, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Kimberly.

SWD vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today

WEP XI

Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (c&wk), Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Jordan Woolf, Aviwe Mgijima, Mihali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks and Nandre Burger

LIO XI

Ryan Rickelton (c&wk), Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla and Tshepo Ntuli

Match Details

SWD vs LIO, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Match 5

Date and Time: 26th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. The powerplay overs will be key to either side's fortunes, with runscoring being easier against the hard new ball. As the game progresses, the bowlers will look to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s SWD vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean Du Plessis: Although Jean du Plessis couldn't get going in the previous game, it didn't deter the South Western Districts at all. However, Jean is a good player of both pace and spin, which should serve him well in this game.

Batsman

Dominic Hendricks: Dominic Hendricks showed glimpses of his ability in his last two outings. Hendricks has some experience to fall back on and should get some quick runs in the middle overs, making him a good option to your SWD vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Allrounder

Sisanda Magala: Sisanda Magala came up trumps with both the bat and ball in the previous game, leading the Lions to a Super Over win. With form and experience on his side, Magala is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Bowler

Hershell America: Herschell America has been the standout bowler in this tournament with six wickets in two games. America has shone with the new ball, with his death bowling prowess also stealing the spotlight. With the pitch favoring him as well, America should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Herschell America (SWD) - 190 points

Yaseen Valli (SWD) - 182 points

Ruan Haasbroek (LIO) - 156 points

Important stats for SWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Simmonds - 48 runs and 3 wickets in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches

Hershell America - 6 wickets in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches

Jean du Plessis - 69 runs in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches

SWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)

SWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Valli, J du Plessis, R Rickelton, M van Buuren, A Malan, D Hendricks, S Magala, O Nyaku, H America, M Siboto and L Sipamla

Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: A Malan

SWD vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - CSA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Haasbroek, J du Plessis, R Rickelton, H Richards, A Malan, D Hendricks, S Magala, O Nyaku, H America, M Siboto and L Sipamla

Captain: J du Plessis. Vice-captain: R Rickelton

Edited by Samya Majumdar