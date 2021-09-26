SWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 5

Match number five of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 has the South Western Districts (SWD) taking on the Lions (LIO) at Diamond Oval in Kimberly on Sunday.
The South Western Districts are unbeaten in the league with two thrilling wins so far. However, their unbeaten status is in jeopardy as they face a strong Lions team who come into the contest on the back of a Super Over win against the Northern Cape. With both teams boasting resourceful squads, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Kimberly.
SWD vs WEP Probable Playing 11 Today
WEP XI
Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (c&wk), Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Jordan Woolf, Aviwe Mgijima, Mihali Mpongwana, Beuran Hendricks and Nandre Burger
LIO XI
Ryan Rickelton (c&wk), Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla and Tshepo Ntuli
Match Details
SWD vs LIO, CSA T20 Challenge 2021, Match 5
Date and Time: 26th September 2021, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Pitch Report
The pitch at Diamond Oval is on the slower side with the batsmen having to work hard for their runs. The powerplay overs will be key to either side's fortunes, with runscoring being easier against the hard new ball. As the game progresses, the bowlers will look to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions upfront, with 150 being a good total at the venue.
Today’s SWD vs LIO Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Jean Du Plessis: Although Jean du Plessis couldn't get going in the previous game, it didn't deter the South Western Districts at all. However, Jean is a good player of both pace and spin, which should serve him well in this game.
Batsman
Dominic Hendricks: Dominic Hendricks showed glimpses of his ability in his last two outings. Hendricks has some experience to fall back on and should get some quick runs in the middle overs, making him a good option to your SWD vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.
Allrounder
Sisanda Magala: Sisanda Magala came up trumps with both the bat and ball in the previous game, leading the Lions to a Super Over win. With form and experience on his side, Magala is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.
Bowler
Hershell America: Herschell America has been the standout bowler in this tournament with six wickets in two games. America has shone with the new ball, with his death bowling prowess also stealing the spotlight. With the pitch favoring him as well, America should pick up a wicket or two in this game.
Top 3 best players to pick in SWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team
Herschell America (SWD) - 190 points
Yaseen Valli (SWD) - 182 points
Ruan Haasbroek (LIO) - 156 points
Important stats for SWD vs LIO Dream11 prediction team
Kyle Simmonds - 48 runs and 3 wickets in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches
Hershell America - 6 wickets in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches
Jean du Plessis - 69 runs in 2 CSA T20 2021 matches
SWD vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (CSA T20 Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Valli, J du Plessis, R Rickelton, M van Buuren, A Malan, D Hendricks, S Magala, O Nyaku, H America, M Siboto and L Sipamla
Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: A Malan
Also Read
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Haasbroek, J du Plessis, R Rickelton, H Richards, A Malan, D Hendricks, S Magala, O Nyaku, H America, M Siboto and L Sipamla
Captain: J du Plessis. Vice-captain: R Rickelton