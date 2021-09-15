SWE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 13

Sweden will lock horns with Spain in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Sweden are currently placed in third position in the points table, winning two out of their four European Cricket Championship matches. Spain, on the other hand, are placed in second spot in the European Cricket Championship standings, having won two out of their four matches. Both teams played each other in the previous match, with Spain defeating Sweden by 12 runs.

SWE vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

SWE XI

Imal Zuwak, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Share Ali, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (WK), Hassan Mahmood.

SPA XI

Awais Ahmed (WK), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali-I, Chris Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Details

SWE vs SPA, Match 13, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 15th September 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batting paradise. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground with relatively shorter boundaries. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 124 runs.

Today’s SWE vs SPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Ahmed is the undisputed pick from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 53 runs in three matches so far this season.

Batsmen

Kuldeep Lal: Although placed in the batsmen's section, Lal is a genuine all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with his bowling too.

Share Ali: Ali is an explosive batsman who has smashed 63 runs at a strike rate of 242.30 in three matches. He looks to be in great touch to lead your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Khalil has been one of the best all-rounders so far in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 41 runs and scalped three wickets in three matches.

Yasir Ali-I: Ali can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. Although he has underperformed so far this season, he can contribute well on Wednesday. He has scored 23 runs and picked up a wicket in three matches.

Bowlers

Khalid Zahid: Zahid has been in decent form so far. He has scalped three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 5.00.

Atif Mehmood: Mehmood has picked up two wickets in three outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in SWE vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil (SWE) - 199 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA) - 179 points

Khalid Zahid (SWE) - 172 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA) - 162 points

Share Ali (SWE) - 148 points

Important Stats for SWE vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Azam Khalil: 41 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 315.38 and ER - 10.50

Hamza Saleem: 101 runs in 3 matches; SR - 111.11

Khalid Zahid: 12 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 92.30 and ER - 5.00

Kuldeep Lal: 3 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 10.38

Share Ali: 63 runs in 3 matches; SR - 242.30

SWE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

SWE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Kuldeep Lal, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali-I, Abhijit Venkatesh, Atif Mehmood, Hassan Mehmood, Khalil Zahid.

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Share Ali.

SWE vs SPA Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Kuldeep Lal, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Azam Khalil, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali-I, Atif Mehmood, Hassan Mehmood, Khalil Zahid.

Also Read

Captain: Azam Khalil. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali-I.

Edited by Samya Majumdar