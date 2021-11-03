SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 29

Sydney Sixers Women (SS-W) will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) in match number 29 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on Wednesday.

Sydney Sixers Women started their WBBL 2021 campaign with two wins in a row. They then lost three while one game was washed out. However, the Sydney Sixers Women returned to form with a good win over Perth Scorchers Women and will be keen to keep their winning momentum intact. Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes Women have only two wins to their name in WBBL 2021. They have lost five, with one game being washed out.

SS-W vs HB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sydney Sixers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ellyse Perry (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Jade Allen, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Ruth Johnston, Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Match Details

SS-W vs HB-W, WBBL 2021, Match 29

Date & Time: November 3rd 2021, 7:55 AM IST

Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth

Pitch Report

It will be the first WBBL 2021 game at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth. The pitch usually has a good bounce and carry, aiding the fast bowlers. But the batters will most probably be able to play shots on the up.

Today’s SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Alyssa Healy smashed a stunning 94 not out in the last game and will be the one to watch out for in this WBBL 2021 fixture.

Batter

Mignon du Preez has been in top form with the bat and is Hobart Hurricanes Women's leading run-getter in WBBL 2021 with 224 runs.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey has contributed really well with both bat and ball in the tournament. She has scored 142 runs in addition to picking up seven wickets.

Ellyse Perry has been batting well, having scored 183 runs in six innings. She has also taken four wickets.

Bowler

Tayla Vlaeminck has been in good form, returning with six wickets at an economy rate of 5.96.

Top 5 best players to pick in SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ruth Johnston (HB-W): 408 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W): 400 points

Ellyse Perry (SS-W): 358 points

Mignon du Preez (HB-W): 330 points

Ashleigh Gardner (SS-W): 312 points

Important stats for SS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ellyse Perry: 183 runs & 4 wickets

Ashleigh Gardner: 60 runs & 6 wickets

Nicola Carey: 142 runs & 7 wickets

Mignon du Preez: 224 runs

SS-W vs HB-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Mignon du Preez, Shafali Verma, Angela Reakes, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano, Radha Yadav

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey

Dream11 Team for Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Mignon du Preez, Sasha Moloney, Shafali Verma, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tayla Vlaeminck, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-captain: Ruth Johnston

Edited by Samya Majumdar