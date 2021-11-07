ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 34

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Brisbane Heat Women (BH-W) in match number 34 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

After enduring a six-game winless streak, Sydney Thunder Women have now won two matches in a row. Despite that, they are last in the points table. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat Women seem to have lost their way a bit in WBBL 2021. They have four wins, three losses and one no-result to their name.

ST-W vs BH-W Probable Playing 11 today

Sydney Thunder Women: Tahlia Wilson (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates

Brisbane Heat Women: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Mikayla Hinkley, Anne Bosch, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Nadine de Klerk, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel

Match Details

ST-W vs BH-W, WBBL 2021, Match 34

Date & Time: November 7th 2021, 4:45 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Adelaide Oval is usually a good one to bat on. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. While the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, the spinners might get the ball to turn as well.

Today’s ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne has been in good form with the bat in WBBL 2021, amassing 194 runs in seven innings so far.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana seems to be in decent touch. The Indian left-hander has made several solid starts, scoring 133 runs in six games.

All-rounders

Grace Harris has smashed 274 runs at an average of 45.66 in WBBL 2021. On the bowling front, she has picked up four wickets.

Deepti Sharma has been one of the best players for Sydney Thunder Women. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up nine wickets in addition to scoring 127 runs.

Bowler

Nicola Hancock has been consistent with the ball in WBBL 2021, taking nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 7.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Grace Harris (BH-W): 522 points

Jess Jonassen (BH-W): 505 points

Deepti Sharma (ST-W): 476 points

Nicola Hancock (BH-W): 329 points

Samantha Bates (ST-W): 213 points

Important stats for ST-W vs BH-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Deepti Sharma: 127 runs & 9 wickets

Smriti Mandhana: 133 runs

Jess Jonassen: 52 runs & 13 wickets

Grace Harris: 274 runs & 4 wickets

ST-W vs BH-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Samantha Bates, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

Dream11 Team for Sydney Thunder Women vs Brisbane Heat Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Smriti Mandhana, Anne Bosch, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Deepti Sharma, Nicola Hancock, Hannah Darlington, Courtney Grace Sippel, Isabelle Wong

Captain: Jess Jonassen. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

Edited by Samya Majumdar