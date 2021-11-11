ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 41

Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) will take on Perth Scorchers Women in the 41st match of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.
Sydney Thunder Women have had a sluggish WBBL 2021 campaign so far. With just two wins and six losses besides a no-result, they are last in the points table. Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers Women are second in the standings with 13 points. They have won six WBBL 2021 games and have momentum on their side.
ST-W vs PS-W Probable Playing 11 today
Sydney Thunder Women: Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Deepti Sharma, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington (c), Lauren Smith, Isabelle Wong, Samantha Bates
Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Lisa Griffith, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo
Match Details
ST-W vs PS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 41
Date & Time: November 11th 2021, 7:55 AM IST
Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide is an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up big scores at the venue and another good batting track is likely to be in store for this game.
Today’s ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Beth Mooney has been in splendid form with the bat and is currently the leading run-getter in WBBL 2021. She has amassed 336 runs at an average of 48.00.
Batter
Phoebe Litchfield has been batting well in the WBBL, scoring 214 runs in eight games.
All-rounders
Sophie Devine has had a significant impact with both the bat and ball in the tournament. She has aggregated 307 runs and picked up six wickets.
Deepti Sharma has contributed superbly all-round in WBBL 2021. The Indian off-spinning all-rounder has scored 152 runs in addition to taking 10 wickets.
Bowler
Lilly Mills has been in superb form with the ball. The 20-year-old seamer is currently leading the wicket-taking charts in WBBL 2021 with 16 scalps to her name.
Top 5 best players to pick in ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sophie Devine (PS-W): 639 points
Lilly Mills (PS-W): 542 points
Deepti Sharma (ST-W): 536 points
Beth Mooney (PS-W): 517 points
Marizanne Kapp (PS-W): 473 points
Important stats for ST-W vs PS-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sophie Devine: 307 runs & 6 wickets
Beth Mooney: 336 runs
Lilly Mills: 16 wickets
Deepti Sharma: 152 runs & 10 wickets
ST-W vs PS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Chloe Piparo, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Heather Graham, Samantha Bates, Taneale Peschel, Lilly Mills
Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Tahlia Wilson, Smriti Mandhana, Chloe Piparo, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Devine, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Samantha Bates, Lisa Griffith, Lilly Mills
Captain: Marizanne Kapp. Vice-captain: Beth Mooney