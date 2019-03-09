Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Bengal vs Jharkhand: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

After a disappointing loss to Maharashtra in the previous round, Bengal now face a stern test as they face Jharkhand in their plight to keep their aspirations alive. Bengal's top order capitulated leaving Manoj Tiwary and Shahbaz Ahmed with a lot to do.

On the other hand, Jharkhand will be fancying their chances against the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ashoke Dinda. With the match set to take place at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, another mouth-watering clash is on the cards in this year's edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Squads to choose from:

Bengal:

Ayan Bhattacharjee, Manoj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Ashok Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Shreevats Goswami, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Prayas Barman, Ritwik Chowdhury, Wriddhiman Saha, Kanishk Seth, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Jharkhand:

Ishan Kishan, Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Ishank Jaggi, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh, Ajay Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty

Playing XI Updates:

Bengal:

Much is expected of Saha, Goswami, and Easwaran if they are to get over Jharkhand after their collective failures on Saturday. Bengal would be delighted with Shahbaz Ahmed's emergence with bat and ball and will be hoping for another good performance from him. The bowling unit looks fairly settled although Ashoke Dinda in a good wicket-taking form despite an expensive outing against Maharashtra.

Possible XI: Saha(WK), Goswami, Easwaran, Tiwary(C), Ritvik, Vivek, Ahmed, Dinda, Akash, Sayan, and Porel.

Jharkhand:

No changes are expected of Jharkhand who seems to have found the perfect combination with Ishan Kishan and Anand Singh constantly getting them off to blazing starts. Rahul Shukla ranks amongst the best bowlers in this year's competition and has been ably supported by Vikash Singh and Utkarsh Singh. They should fancy their chances against Bengal with a potential place in the final on the lines.

Possible XI: Anand, Ishan(C&WK), Virat Singh, Tiwary, Jaggi, Deobrat, Anukul, Vikash, Shukla, Utkarsh, and Supriyo.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although the experience of Wriddhiman Saha is quite handy to have in the side, Ishan Kishan is the perfect option with his record in this year's competition taken into consideration. He is pivotal to Jharkhand's chances of beating Bengal and should come good on Sunday.

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran and Virat Singh are must-haves in the side with both top order batsmen in good knick. Shreevats Goswami is due for a big score and could prove to be a worth-while pick while Saurabh Tiwary's experience can also be opted for at the expense of Virat Singh.

All-rounders: Jharkhand all-rounders, Anukul Roy, and Anand Singh are great players to have in the side while young, Shahbaz Ahmed's performance in the previous match warranties a position for him in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Rahul Shukla and Ashoke Dinda haven't been at their best in recent games but should be persisted with. Two out of the quartet of Porel, Ghosh, Utkarsh, and Vikash should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Ishan Kishan is due for a big score and should be ideally selected as captain. His penchant for boundaries is bound to bring a lot of points while the likes of Anand Singh and Abhimanyu Easwaran are also great options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Anand Singh, Anukul Roy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Porel, Ashoke Dinda, Rahul Shukla, and Vikash Singh. Captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan(WK), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Anand Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ashoke Dinda, Rahul Shukla, Sayan Ghosh, and Utkarsh Singh. Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

