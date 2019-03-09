Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Gujarat vs Maharashtra: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 10th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

While Gujarat head into their second fixture of the Super League in need of a win to stay alive in the competition, their opponents on Sunday - Maharashtra - are placed nicely to compete against the very best in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Gujarat have been dependent on one or two individuals in every match, while Maharashtra's top order of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne and captain Rahul Tripathi have been pivotal in their campaign so far.

With a win essential for both sides in the final game on Sunday, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Gujarat:

Kavish Panchal, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Hiten Mehra, Roosh Kalaria, Manish Sharma, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Parthiv Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Piyush Tanwar, Dhruv Raval, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Gardharia, Jayveer Parmar, Kshitij Patel

Maharashtra:

Domnic Muthuswami, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Divyang Himganekar, Rohit Motwani, Nikhil Naik, Vijay Zol, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi

Playing XI Updates:

Gujarat:

Parthiv Patel could be back for this do-or-die encounter at the expense of Tanwar while the rest of the side should remain the same after a close loss to Jharkhand on Friday. Priyank Panchal hasn't fired for them yet and would be expected to put in a match-defining performance if they are to get one over Maharashtra.

Possible XI: Dhruv(WK), Panchal(C), Parthiv/Tanwar, Karan, Axar, Gandhi, Chawla, Arzan, Hemang, Kalaria and Hardik

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra should field the same side that played against Bengal, with Dominic Muthuswami set to keep his place in the side after a good performance with the new ball. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are key for Maharashtra owing to their ability to play for longer periods, while Satyajeet Bachhav's four overs could be pivotal in the context of the match.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Tripathi (C), Bawne, Motwani, Naik(WK), Shaikh, Bachhav, Fallah, Muthuswami, Divyang and Kazi.

Match Details:

Gujarat vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

10th March 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report:

A competitive match is in store with the pitch offering something for everyone. Pacers should enjoy the conditions with the new ball while spin could play a critical role in restricting either side to an under-par total. Both matches on Saturday saw scores ranging from 130-150 indicating a pitch on the slower side of things. Batters will need to apply themselves and bat for longer periods if they are to succeed over here.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Dhruv Raval is the preferred option with the Gujarati capable of providing fast starts at the top of the order. Although Motwani is in good touch as well, Raval should get the nod over him.

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are must have players in the side while the likes of Tripathi, Gandhi and Bawne are also viable options to fill in the remaining spots. Tripathi scored a sensible fifty in the previous game and looks good to score more against Gujarat.

All-rounders: Naushad Shaikh, Piyush Chawla and Axar Patel are all great assets to any team with their respective skill-set. Axar Patel is Gujarat's best chance of staying alive in the competition and should be backed to put in a good performance with both bat and ball.

Bowlers: Satyajeet Bachhav is one of the highest wicket-takers this season and is a must-have in the side. Samad Fallah, Dominic Muthuswami and Arzan Nagwaswalla are decent option who should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the front-runners for captaincy with both players in fine form. Priyank Panchal is also an outsider in the race for captaincy, as the Gujarat captain is due for a big one.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dhruv Raval(WK), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Naushad Shaikh, Karan Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Satyajeet Bachhav and Dominic Muthuswami. Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Motwani (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyank Panchal, Chirag Gandhi, Axar Patel, Naushad Shaikh, Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Dominic Muthuswami and Satyajeet Bachhav. Captain: Axar Patel

