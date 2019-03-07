Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group A, Jharkhand vs Gujarat: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 action is back with Jharkhand taking on Gujarat in the first match of the Super League stage. Both Jharkhand and Gujarat put in brilliant performances throughout the league which saw them finish 1st and 2nd in their respective groups. With the likes of Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel pitted against each other, a mouth-watering clash is in store for all fantasy players on Friday.

Squads to choose from:

Jharkhand:

Ishan Kishan, Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Ishank Jaggi, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh, Ajay Yadav

Gujarat:

Kavish Panchal, Priyank Panchal, Piyush Chawla, Chirag Gandhi, Hiten Mehra, Roosh Kalaria, Manish Sharma, Axar Patel, Hemang Patel, Hardik Patel, Karan Patel, Parthiv Patel, Tejas Patel, Urvil Patel, Dhruv Patel, Piyush Tanwar, Dhruv Raval, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Playing XI Updates:

Jharkhand:

No changes are expected of the Jharkhand side that beat Kerala last week with Anand Singh and Saurabh Tiwary leading the way in a brilliant chase. Much is expected of Ishan Kishan with the south-paw tailing off after scoring two hundreds early in the tournament. The bowling unit looks fairly settled with Rahul Shukla and Shahbaz Nadeem doing well for them. The presence of an experienced campaigner in Ishank Jaggi in the middle order adds stability to the side, looking to get over Gujarat.

Possible XI: Anand, Kishan(C&WK), Virat, Tiwary, Jaggi, Deobrat, Roy, Shukla, Nadeem, Aaron and Vikash.

Gujarat:

After a disappointing loss to Vidarbha in the final round of fixtures, Gujarat will look to shrug the loss with a good performance on Friday. Parthiv Patel and Priyank Panchal hold key to their fortunes at the top of the order while all-rounders, Axar Patel and Piyush Chawla are critical to Gujarat's fortunes with the ball, against the likes of Ishan Kishan and Virat Singh. Chirag Gandhi has also looked in good touch and will be one to look out for while Rush Kalaria could make a comeback if another bowling option is opted for.

Possible XI: Parthiv(C&WK), Panchal, Raval, Gandhi, Axar, Chawla, Manish, Tanwar, Hemang, Arzan and Hardik.

Match Details:

Jharkhand vs Gujarat, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

8th March 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report:

Low scoring matches are the current trend at the Emerald High School with spinners finding turn to exploit against the hapless batsmen. Top order batsmen are key to their respective team's cause as stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Ishan Kishan and Parthiv Patel are great options to have in your fantasy team although Kishan should be the preferred option over Parthiv. Kishan is one of the most destructive openers in the competition right now and should be backed to put in good shift with bat and gloves.

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal and Virat Singh are great players to have in the side while the likes of Ishank Jaggi, Chirag Gandhi and Saurabh Tiwary are more than handy options. Saurabh Tiwary put in a brilliant show to guide Jharkhand home against Kerala. With form on his hand, he could be a worth-while option for this contest.

All-rounders: Piyush Chawla, Axar Patel and Anukul Roy are the ideal set of players to have in the side with spin set to play a major role in the crucial match. Axar Patel is Gujarat's most important players with his batting and bowling ability, making him an invaluable asset to the team alongside Anukul Roy.

Bowlers: One of Shahbaz Nadeem or Rahul Shukla are great to have in the side while Varun Aaron can be backed to pick a wicket or two on Friday. Manish Sharma was good in Gujarat's previous game and should be picked to facilitate the selection of more established players.

Captain: Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to influence the game at any given moment. Both of them are in great form as well and should be backed to put in a match-winning performance.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan(WK), Chirag Gandhi, Priyank Panchal, Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Axar Patel, Anukul Roy, Piyush Chawla, Manish Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron. Captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Parthiv Patel(WK), Chirag Gandhi, Virat Singh, Priyank Panchal, Saurabh Tiwary, Anand Singh, Axar Patel, Piyush Chawla, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Shukla and Manish Sharma. Captain: Axar Patel

