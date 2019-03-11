Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Jharkhand vs Maharashtra: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 11th, 2019

Maharashtra and Jharkhand, who have two wins each in the Super League stage so far, face each other in the second match of Group A on Monday.

Jharkhand need a win in their last match to stay alive in the competition while a win for Maharashtra would solidify their place at the top of the table in Group A. With crucial points at stake in this mouth-watering clash, another closely fought match is in store at the Emerald High School Ground.

Squads to choose from:

Jharkhand:

Ishan Kishan, Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Ishank Jaggi, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh, Ajay Yadav

Maharashtra:

Domnic Muthuswami, Rahul Tripathi, Naushad Shaikh, Ankit Bawne, Satyajeet Bachhav, Samad Fallah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Swapnil Gugale, Divyang Himganekar, Rohit Motwani, Nikhil Naik, Vijay Zol, Vishal Gite, Hitesh Walunj, Yash Nahar, Manoj Ingale, Azim Kazi

Playing XI Updates:

Jharkhand:

Ishan Kishan could once again miss out on the playing XI, as Anand Singh is in fine form at the top of the order. Ishank Jaggi is yet to come good this season and will be expected to put in good performances, while the likes of Virat Singh, Rahul Shukla and Anukul Roy have been impressive throughout the tournament.

Possible XI: Anand(C), Jaggi, Virat, Tiwary, Deobrat, Roy, Siddiqui (WK), Utkarsh, Vikash, Rahul and Aaron.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra have been fairly solid with bat and ball as the likes of Vishal Gite and Samad Fallah have been sensational. India A regulars, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Ankit Bawne form the backbone of this side, for whom Naushad Shaikh's explosiveness at the top of the order has complemented the aforementioned trio. They do enter this match as the firm favorites with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Tripathi (C), Bawne, Motwani, Shaikh, Naik(WK), Kazi, Divyang, Muthuswami, Bachhav and Fallah.

Match Details:

Jharkhand vs Maharashtra, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

11th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report:

Low scoring matches are the current trend at the Emerald High School, with spinners finding turn to exploit against the hapless batsmen. Top order batsmen are key to their respective team's cause as stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Rohit Motwani is the preferred choice with Ishan Kishan uncertain to play the match. Motwani has been in good form since returning to the playing XI and should bring in some vital points.

Batsmen: Virat Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in good form and are great picks to have in the side while the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Saurabh Tiwary and Ishank Jaggi are also viable options to have in the side.

All-rounders: Anand Singh has put in good performances for Jharkhand and is one to watch out for. Along with him, Naushad Shaikh and Anukul Roy are also handy options to have in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Rahul Shukla has been in good wicket-taking form for Jharkhand and is a must-have player in the side. Satyajeet Bachhav and Dominic Muthuswami are also viable options for the team, while Samad Fallah's incisive bowling could also be opted for.

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out against Gujarat and could come off against a good Jharkhand side. Along with him, Anand Singh is also a good option to have in your team as captain, owing to his all-round abilities.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohit Motwani (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Saurabh Tiwary, Virat Singh, Anand Singh, Anukul Roy, Naushad Shaikh, Samad Fallah, Satyajeet Bachhav and Rahul Shukla. Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Motwani (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Ishank Jaggi, Anand Singh, Anukul Roy, Naushad Shaikh, Rahul Shukla, Samad Fallah and Dominic Muthuswami. Captain: Anand Singh

