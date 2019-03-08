Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019: Group A, Jharkhand vs Railways: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Two of the less fancied teams left in the competition in Jharkhand and Railways face each other in the last match of Saturday in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019.

Both teams have exceeded expectations with their all-round performances propelling them into the Super League. With crucial points at stake in this mouth-watering clash, another closely fought match is in store at the Holkar Cricket Ground.

Squads to choose from:

Jharkhand:

Ishan Kishan, Varun Aaron, Anand Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Ishank Jaggi, Monu Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Nazim Siddiqui, Anukul Roy, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Utkarsh Singh, Vikash Singh, Virat Singh, Ajay Yadav

Railways:

Prashant Gupta, Anureet Singh, Ashish Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Gandhar Bhatawadekar, Mrunal Devdhar, Abhinav Dixit, Amit Chopra, Harsh Tyagi, Manjeet Singh, Amit Mishra, Ambikeshwar Mishra, Amit Paunikar, Pratham Singh, Krishnakant Upadhyay

Playing XI Updates:

Jharkhand:

Jharkhand's strongest XI has a nice blend of experience and youth with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Virat Singh complementing Anand Singh and Saurabh Tiwary as they walk into this match as the favouites. Rahul Shukla has been in fine form with the new ball, while Vikash and Anukul Roy have also chipped in with vital performances.

Possible XI: Anand, Ishan(C&WK), Virat Singh, S. Tiwary, Deobrat, Jaggi, Anukul, Vikash, Rahul Shukla, Nadeem/Supriyo and Utkarsh

Railways:

Railways will be happy with how they have performed so far in the tournament. Openers, Mrunal Devdhar and Pratham Singh are in very good form with the likes of Paunikar and Awasthi also performing well for them. The bowling has their strength with Anureet Singh leading the way along with Upadhyay.

Possible XI: Mrunal, Pratham, Prashant, Awasthi, Paunikar(WK), Yadav, Anureet(C), Dixit, Mishra, Upadhyay and Manjeet

Match Details:

Jharkhand vs Railways, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group A

9th March 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Ground, Indore

Pitch Report:

A competitive match between bat and ball is set to commence at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Pacers have enjoyed bowling here with swing and pace on offer while there are plenty of runs on offer as well for the batsmen, who need to apply themselves as the match proceeds. Anything around 160 could be a match-winning total on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan should be the preferred option over Parthiv. Kishan is one of the most destructive openers in the competition right now and should be backed to put in a good shift with bat and gloves.

Batsmen: Virat Singh and Pratham Singh have been very impressive in this competition and are great options to have in the side. Two out of Saurabh Tiwary, Kedhar Deobrat and Prashant Gupta should suffice in completing the batting department.

All-rounders: Anand Singh has been sensational at the top of the order with blazing starts in their previous two games. Along with the dashing all-rounder, Ashish Yadav is a viable option to have in the side.

Bowlers: Vikash Singh and Utkarsh Singh were on the mark against Gujarat and should be backed once again although Rahul Shukla is also a viable replacement for either player. Anureet Singh and Krishnakant Upadhyay should suffice in completing the fantasy team.

Captain: Ishan Kishan and Anand Singh are the front-runners for captaincy with their ability to influence the game at any given moment. Both of them are in great form as well and should be backed to put in a match-winning performance.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan(WK), Pratham Singh, Virat Singh, Prashant Gupta, Saurabh Tiwary, Anand Singh, Ashish Yadav, Vikash Singh, Utkarsh Singh, Anureet Singh and Krishnakant Upadhyay. Captain: Ishan Kishan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan (WK), Virat Singh, Kedhar Deobrat, Pratham Singh, Ashish Yadav, Prashant Awasthi, Anand Singh, Vikash Singh, Rahul Shukla, Anureet Singh and Harsh Tyagi. Captain: Anand Singh

