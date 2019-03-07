Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group B, Mumbai vs Karnataka: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 8th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final match on a blockbuster Friday sees heavyweights Karnataka and Mumbai face each other in one of the most anticipated clashes of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. Both teams are stacked with international experience and young talent with Karnataka being the only team to go undefeated in the league stage. Mumbai on the other hand, lost just the one game against Railways and have looked the part with Shreyas Iyer in blistering form. With both teams look to sustain the winning momentum, a win would be critical to either's cause, resulting in a hard fought match in Indore.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai:

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

Karnataka:

Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj S Bhandage, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Kumar

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai:

Mumbai has played with the same side in most matches and probably would not make any changes to what is their strongest XI. Rahane, Shaw, Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav form a fearsome quartet at the top of the order and will be key to their fortunes against an equally good Karnataka bowling unit. Mumbai, though are well equipped in the bowling department too with Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni leading the way. All eyes will be on young, Prithvi Shaw, who is due for a big score.

Possible XI: Shaw, Rahane(C), Iyer, Surya, Tare(WK), Lad/Parkar, Ranjane, Mulani, Thakur, Kulkarni and Deshpande

Karnataka:

With this match being their most important match of the campaign, Karnataka should also field their strongest side with Prasidh Krishna and Kousik leading the way with the ball. Karnataka have an equally good top order consisting of IPL regulars, Mayank Agarwal, Karin Nair and Manish Pandey while opener, Rohan Kadam has been a revelation with a string of good scores to his name. Shreyas Gopal took a hattrick in his previous match against Haryana and will be looking to continue his good form against Mumbai as well.

Possible XI: Kadam, Agarwal, Nair, Pandey(C), Sharath(WK), Manoj, Suchith, Vinay, Gopal, Kousik and Prasidh.

Match Details:

Mumbai vs Karnataka, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group B

8th March 2019, 5:30 PM IST

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Pitch Report:

A competitive match between bat and ball is set to commence at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Pacers have enjoyed bowling here with swing and pace on offer while there are plenty of runs on offer as well for the batsmen, who need to apply themselves as the match proceeds. Anything around 150 could be a match-winning total on this surface considering the strength of both bowling attacks.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: B. Sharath is the preferred option with the opener doing well at the top of the order alongside Rohan Kadam. Aditya Tare's batting position is also a concern which directs fantasy players towards Sharath's inclusion.

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw is a must have in the side while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rohan Kadam's form cannot be ignored. With options such as Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane also available, a number of players need to be left out to obtain the perfect set of players. Two of the aforementioned quartet are great options to choose in the side.

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith and Shubham Ranjane are the preferred options in the all-rounders department with their consistent performances for their respective teams, playing a major part in their qualification. Vinay Kumar is also a viable option and could be included at the expense of Suchith.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna and Shreyas Gopal are the ideal bowlers to be picked from Karnataka while two out of Shardul Thakur, Dhawan Kulkarni and the in-form, Tushar Deshpande should suffice in rounding off an impressive fantasy team for this crucial match.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw is one of the brightest prospects to come out of Mumbai since Rohit Sharma and seems to be at ease, no matter what the pitch is. He should be backed with captaincy without any doubt while the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Mayank Agarwal are also viable options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B. Sharath (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Shubham Ranjane, Jagadeesha Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal, Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni. Captain: Prithvi Shaw

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B. Sharath (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kadam, Jagadeesha Suchith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal and Tushar Deshpande. Captain: Mayank Agarwal

