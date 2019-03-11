Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group B, Mumbai vs UP: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 12th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In the first game on Tuesday, Mumbai and UP play each other in what is a crucial game for the former in the Super League of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019. UP haven't been at their best and will be looking to finish on a high in their remaining matches while for Mumbai, a win is the least they can do to boost their chances of making it to the final. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai:

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista.

UP

Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Aryan Juyal, Shubham Chaubey, Priyam Garg, Mohit Jangra, Mohsin Khan, Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Shiva Singh, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yash Dayal, Nalin Mishra, Bobby Yadav, Ankit Chaudhary, Zeeshan Ansari.

Playing XI Updates

Mumbai:

Even without Prithvi Shaw, Mumbai inflicted a loss over Vidarbha and will be hoping for a miracle in the final round of games to make it through to the final. Shivam Dube played for the first time and impressed with the ball while Jay Bista has looked good at the top of the order along with Shreyas Iyer, who is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 441 runs to his name in just eight games.

Possible XI: Bista, Lad, Iyer(C), Surya, Dube, Kerkar(WK), Ranjane, Thakur, Parkar, Mulani and Deshpande.

UP

After a disappointing loss in the previous match, UP will be hoping for better performances from their middle order with Suresh Raina not available for them. Upendra Yadav played a fiery knock in the previous game but couldn't get UP across the line while much is expected of Rinku Singh after a failure in the last few matches. Ankit Rajpoot and Ankit Chaudhary have been impressive with the ball while Yash Dayal has blended nicely whilst completing a formidable line-up.

Possible XI: Nath(C), Samarth, Rinku, Garg, Yadav(WK), Shiva, Ankit, Rajpoot, Dayal, Chaubey, and Mohsin.

Match Details:

Mumbai vs UP, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group B

12th March 2019, 9:30 AM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore.

Pitch Report:

Low scoring matches are the current trend at the Emerald High School, with spinners finding turn to exploit against the hapless batsmen. Top order batsmen are key to their respective team's cause as stroke play becomes increasingly difficult as the game progresses. Ankit Bawne was the beneficiary on Monday as he stroke a fifty to guide Maharashtra to an above-par total.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Upendra Yadav has been in good touch, with a string of cameos to his name in recent matches. He is the preferred keeper in the fantasy team with Kerkar's batting position proving to be a major put off.

Batsmen: Two of Jay Bista, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav can be picked, with their ability second to none in the match. Along with them, the likes of Samarth Singh and Rinku Singh are viable options to choose as well.

All-rounders: Shivam Dube is one of the best all-rounders in the country and should be backed to perform in what is a do-or-die game for Mumbai. Akshdeep Nath and Shubham Ranjane are more than able options to have in the side with their skill-set bound to bring in valuable points.

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot and Shardul Thakur are must-haves in the team while the likes of Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani and Mohsin Khan are all viable options to have in the side. Deshpande took four wickets against Delhi and three against Vidarbha and should be backed to pick a wicket or two on Monday.

Captain: Akshdeep Nath should be backed to make an impression on Saturday while the likes of Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer are also more than capable options for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upendra Yadav (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, and Ankit Rajpoot. Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upendra Yadav (WK), Siddesh Lad, Suryakumar Yadav, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Ankit Rajpoot, and Shams Mulani. Captain: Akshdeep Nath

