Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Group B, Vidarbha vs Karnataka: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 12th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 164 // 11 Mar 2019, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Ranji Trophy holders Vidarbha are back in action as they face a formidable Karnataka side on a hot Tuesday afternoon in a potential knockout game for both teams.

With the services of the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, and Manish Pandey, Karnataka were able to beat Delhi to keep their chances of making it to the finals intact, while Vidarbha have been sensational with all of their players performing in bits and pieces. Although, their loss against Mumbai did no good to their trophy aspirations. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Vidarbha:

Ravi Jangid, Faiz Fazal, Ganesh Satish, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Rushabh Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Shalabh Shrivastava, Atharwa Taide, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wadkar, Shrikant Wagh, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Umesh Yadav

Karnataka

Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Manoj S Bhandage, KC Cariappa, Shreyas Gopal, Rohan Kadam, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Luvnith Sisodia, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vinay Kumar

Playing XI Updates:

Vidarbha:

No changes are expected from Vidarbha in spite of the loss against Mumbai. Umesh Yadav hasn't been at his best with the ball so far in the tournament and will be expected to come good against the likes of Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal. Atharwa Taide and Jitesh Patel have been consistently putting out good performances at the top of the order and should hold the key against a good bowling unit.

Possible XI: Taide, Jitesh(WK), Shalabh, Karnewar, Wankhede, Satish(C), Rathod, Jangid, Umesh, Wakhare and Wagh.

Advertisement

Karnataka

No changes are expected of Karnataka, with Rohan Kadam and Mayank Agarwal doing good with the bat while their bowlers have put in collective performances to stifle opponents on a regular basis. The presence of Vinay Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith and Rohan Bhandage indicates the strength and depth in their batting unit and will hold them in good stead on Sunday.

Possible XI: Kadam, Sharath, Nair, Agarwal, Manish(C), Bhandage, Vinay, Suchith, Cariappa, Prasidh and Kousik.

Match Details

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019, Super League, Group B

12th March 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Pitch Report

Scores ranging between 140-150 are considered par on this pitch with Maharashtra easily chasing down 138 on Saturday. The second game on Monday saw them score 154, showing better signs for the batsmen, while spin should play a majpr role again with the likes of Cariappa and Wakhare pitted against each other in a crucial game for both sets of players.

Wicket-keeper: BR Sharath is the preferred option over fellow opener, Jitesh Sharma, who is due for a failure. Sharath has played some good knocks as well to warrant a position at the top of the order, making him a safe pick.

Batsmen: Two of Mayank Agarwal, Rohan Kadam and Karun Nair are a must, while the likes of Ganesh Satish and Rushabh Rathod are also very capable of bringing a lot of fantasy points with their aggressive style of batting.

All-rounders: Atharwa Taide has been exceptional with his cameos and is one to watch out for Sunday along with Akshay Karnewar and Jagadeesha Suchith. Suchith has been in good wicket-taking form and should put in another good shift for Karnataka with the ball.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna and V Kousik are must-haves in the team along with Umesh Yadav. Yadav should be backed to pick a wicket or two with the new ball. Akshay Wakhare is also in good wicket-taking form and is one to watch out for on Tuesday

Captain: Mayank Agarwal and Atharwa Taide are the ideal candidates for captaincy with both batsmen looking good for a big score in what is a crucial match for both teams. Karun Nair is also a viable option along with the aforementioned duo.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath(WK), Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Atharwa Taide, J. Suchith, Prasidh Krishna, V Kousik, Umesh Yadav and Akshay Wakhare. Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: BR Sharath(WK), Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Atharwa Taide, Vinay Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KC Cariappa, Umesh Yadav and Akshay Wakhare. Captain: Atharwa Taide

Advertisement