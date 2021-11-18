Most runs and most wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 18)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw all four quarter-final encounters being played on November 18. Both the semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday, November 20.

Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala by five wickets in the first quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The Elite Group A toppers allowed the Sanju Samson-led side to post a massive 181/4 on the board but overhauled the target with three deliveries to spare.

Vidarbha thrashed Rajasthan by nine wickets in the second last-eight clash. The Plate Group toppers restricted Mahipal Lomror's side to just 84/8 in their allotted 20 overs and chased down the underwhelming target with more than five overs to spare.

The third quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw Hyderabad put it across Gujarat by 30 runs. Riding on the back of Tilak Varma's 75, Hyderabad posted a score of 158/5 and restricted Piyush Chawla's side to 128/8.

Karnataka pipped Bengal in the Super Over in the final last-eight match to avenge their defeat from the league phase of the tournament. Manish Pandey's side easily achieved the six-run target in the Super Over after the match was tied, as both teams scored 160 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has smashed 333 runs in six encounters, with an unbeaten 97 as his highest score. Agarwal's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 150.67 and are studded with 35 fours and 12 sixes.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He blasted 294 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Hooda had an excellent strike rate of 168.00 and struck 23 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Mumbai's Ajinkya Rahane is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He scored 286 runs with a top score of 75 before his team was eliminated in the league phase. Rahane scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 133.64, with the help of 26 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 18 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/8 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 8.67 runs per over.

Andhra's CV Stephen and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan picked up 14 wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their averages.

Stephen had a best effort of 4/11 and had an excellent economy of 6.05. Dhawan, whose 6/23 are the best figures of the tournament, also had a decent economy of 7.14.

