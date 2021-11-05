Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 5)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw its second day of action on November 5, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group showing their wares.

Tamil Nadu, who have eight points to their credit, are perched atop the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They are followed by Punjab, Maharashtra, Goa and Odisha - all with four points. Puducherry are the only team yet to open their account in the group.

Bengal and Karnataka occupy the top two spots in Elite Group B with eight points apiece. While Mumbai and Services are the other teams in the group to have won an encounter, Baroda and Chhattisgarh are still without a point.

Haryana and Rajasthan registered their second successive wins in Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. While Andhra and Himachal Pradesh are placed third and fourth in the group with a win apiece, Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir have come up short in both their encounters.

Madhya Pradesh are the only team to have won both their matches in Elite Group D. Kerala, Assam, Bihar and Gujarat have four points each and are placed second to fifth in the group based on net run rate. Railways are languishing at the bottom of the Elite Group D points table.

Hyderabad and Delhi are the Elite Group E teams to have won their first two matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. Saurashtra defeated Uttar Pradesh on Friday to join them with four points in the group. Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have suffered reversals in both their encounters thus far.

Vidarbha, Tripura and Meghalaya occupy the top three positions in the Plate Group with eight points apiece. While Nagaland and Manipur have both won a match, Sikkim, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have been at the receiving end in both their matches.

Following are the team standings in all the six groups after the second day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Andhra's Ashwin Hebbar has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has smashed 176 runs in two matches, with his unbeaten 103 being the first century of the tournament. Hebbar has a terrific strike rate of 172.54 and has struck 18 fours and seven sixes.

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 152 runs so far, with a top score of an unbeaten 97. Agarwal's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 161.70 and are studded with 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

Haryana's HJ Rana has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has scored 139 runs in two innings, with an unbeaten 87 being his best effort. Rana has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 157.95, with the help of 19 fours and four maximums.

Most Wickets

Hyderabad's CV Milind, with eight scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has 5/16 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.53.

Tripura's Amit Ali, who has dismissed seven opposition batters, occupies second position in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/14 and an unbelievable economy of 3.75.

Vidarbha's DG Nalkande is among three bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 thus far. Nalkande, who has 5/9 as his best spell and an excellent economy of 4.12, is placed higher due to his better average compared to the other two bowlers.

