Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 (Updated till November 8)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 saw its fourth day of action on November 8, with all teams in the five elite groups and the plate group playing their penultimate league phase encounters.

Punjab, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, who have 12 points apiece, occupy the top three positions in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They are followed by Goa and Odisha, who have eight and four points respectively. Puducherry suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the tournament on Monday.

Karnataka continue to be perched atop the Elite Group B standings with an all-win record, four points ahead of Bengal. While Mumbai have registered a couple of wins so far, Baroda, Chhattisgarh and Services have won a match apiece.

Rajasthan are the only unbeaten team in Elite Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. They are eight points ahead of Andhra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Jharkhand and Jammu & Kashmir have both registered a solitary win thus far.

Krishna Kumar @KrishnaKRM Rajasthan finish as table toppers in Group C after winning 4 in 4. Qualify for Quarterfinals. Rajasthan finish as table toppers in Group C after winning 4 in 4. Qualify for Quarterfinals.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh occupy the top two spots in Elite Group D. They are closely followed by Kerala and Assam, who trail the table-toppers by four points. Bihar and Railways bring up the rear of the Elite Group D points table.

Hyderabad are four points ahead of Delhi and Saurashtra in Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. While Uttar Pradesh have eight points to their name, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand are yet to open their accounts in the tournament.

Vidarbha have moved clear at the top of the Plate Group, four points ahead of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. Sikkim and Manipur are placed fifth and sixth in the group, with eight and four points respectively. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh are still searching for their first wins of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in all six groups after the fourth day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Hyderabad's Tanmay Agarwal has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has amassed 240 runs in four matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 97. Agarwal has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 155.84, with the help of 24 fours and 10 sixes.

mike ehrmantraut @nirupam_08

#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Hyderabad



@CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra Hyderabad make it 4 out off 4 in SMAT 2021 - Captain Tanmay Agarwal has been fantastic with 3 fifties and leading with the most runs (240 runs in 4 innings) in SMAT 2021. Hyderabad make it 4 out off 4 in SMAT 2021 - Captain Tanmay Agarwal has been fantastic with 3 fifties and leading with the most runs (240 runs in 4 innings) in SMAT 2021.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #Hyderabad@CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra

Andhra's Ashwin Hebbar has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 236 runs to date, with an unbeaten 103 being his best effort. Hebbar has an impressive strike rate of 147.50 and has struck 26 fours and seven maximums.

Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has smashed 216 runs in four innings, with an unbeaten 75 as his highest score. Hooda's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 181.51 and are studded with 18 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan and Hyderabad's Chama Milind, with 11 scalps apiece, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better average.

Dhawan has a sensational spell of 6/23 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.73. Milind has 5/16 as his best performance but has been taken for an average of 10.45 runs per over.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tripura's Amit Ali, who has picked up 10 wickets, is placed third in the top wicket-takers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. He has a best effort of 4/14 and has an exceptional economy of 5.00.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ajinkya Rahane score 30+ runs in Mumbai's last league match? Yes No 0 votes so far