T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17, AFG vs SCO | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The lone fixture of the day in the T20 World Cup 2021 has Afghanistan and Scotland facing off against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will begin their Super 12 campaigns with this game and will be keen to start off on the right note.

As for the fantasy league team, my team side had a lukewarm weekend with a few key players in KL Rahul and Kusal Perera not performing, but Mohammad Rizwan did salvage something in the second game on Sunday. On the brighter side, there is much more on offer in the upcoming week.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 16 of T20 World Cup 2021

Heading into match 17, I have no Afghan or Scotland players in the side, something that a few transfers will take care of. With Afghanistan likely to dominate proceedings in Sharjah, I would ideally look to draft in three Afghan and one Scottish player depending on the toss. So without further ado, here are the tentative changes ahead of the intriguing contest between Afghanistan and Scotland.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST (AFG vs SCO) on Monday, October 25th

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Match 17, AFG vs SCO

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 17 - AFG vs SCO

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits), Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan, 8.5 credits)

Batters: George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits), Lendl Simmons (West Indies, 8.5 credits) and Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (South Africa, 9 credits) and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan, 9 credits)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (Pakistan, 8.5 credits), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan, 10 credits) and Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 2, Transfers Made: 12/75

Transfers: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, George Munsey (IN); Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav (OUT)

With Indian players not playing until next Sunday, it makes sense to swap them out for Afghan players, who are likely to be key for them in Sharjah. Rashid Khan is an absolute must for any fantasy team and for good reason. He is one of the most effective leg-spinners in the world and is likely to have a big impact in this tournament.

Sharjah's pitch has been a good one to bat on, as seen in the clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Walking along the same lines, I have preferred two batters in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and George Munsey, both of whom are explosive batters in the top order. They are known for their big-hitting prowess and are likely to have an impact. With Scotland playing another game on Wednesday, there may be value in adding another Scottish player, perhaps a bowler like Josh Davey or Brad Wheal, at the expense of Tymal Mills.

Note: Transfers made to Match 16 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 17 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 17 (Tentative): Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and George Munsey

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Both Match 17)

Rashid Khan is set to star for Afghanistan in this ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Who else but Rashid Khan? The star leggie is perhaps the best bowler in this format with a heap of wickets and some experience to fall back on. His numbers in the UAE are also impressive and with Scotland being a right-handed-heavy unit, Rashid is likely to have a significant say.

Also Read

However, I would prefer to pick Rashid as my captain only if Afghanistan were to bat first. The thought process behind this being the fact that Scotland will have to take more risks against Rashid in a chase than while batting first, a scenario in which they can see him out while targeting others.

Apart from Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stands out as a decent option with his knack of blitzing knocks in the top order being crucial. George Munsey isn't a bad shout either, but with Mujeeb Ur Rahman likely to operate with the new ball, picking the southpaw as a differential option is a risky affair. But with Munsey due for a big knock, this could well be the game to showcase his prowess on the big stage.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Afghanistan Win Against Scotland? Yes No 0 votes so far