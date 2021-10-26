T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 18 & 19, SA vs WI - PAK vs NZ | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Another double-header beckons at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday. While the first game of the day has South Africa taking on West Indies, the second will see Pakistan lock horns with New Zealand in one of the marquee clashes of the T20 World Cup.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 17 of T20 World Cup 2021

Yesterday's game between Afghanistan and Scotland was a lopsided one. While I did have Rashid Khan as my captain, Mujeeb Ur Rehman's brilliant spell in the powerplay didn't give the former much of a chance to showcase his magic. However, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and George Munsey having decent outings, it added some much-needed fantasy points to the mix.

As of now, the fantasy league team in place is stacked with players from South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan. Given that I have held these players from their first game, not many transfers will be required for this double-header. Keep in mind that some of the teams are playing without a big turnaround later in the week and a few changes have been finalized. So without further ado, here are the tentative transfers for the upcoming double-header at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (SA vs WI) and 7:30 PM IST (PAK vs NZ) on Tuesday, 26th October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 18 & 19, SA vs WI | PAK vs NZ

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 18 - SA vs WI

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (England, 10.5 credits, Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits) and Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 10.5 credits)

Batters: George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits), Lendl Simmons (West Indies, 8.5 credits) and Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo (South Africa, 9 credits) and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan, 9 credits)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa, 9.5 credits), Haris Rauf (Pakistan, 8.5 credits) and Tymal Mills (England, 7.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0.5, Transfers Made: 15/75

Transfers: Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada (IN); Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (OUT)

Since I already have three players in Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo and Aiden Markram, I have opted for two more South Africans for the first encounter. Quinton de Kock is an absolute must-have in the fantasy league team and for good reason. He was unstoppable against West Indies in a five-match T20I series earlier in the year and I expect him to come good in this fixture.

As for my second selection, I have gone with Kagiso Rabada over Anrich Nortje, although either of them would suffice. Rabada's experience should hold him in good stead in what is a virtual do-or-die game for either side.

For the second game, I already have three Pakistan players in Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Rauf in the side. While the Pakistan contingent of my team is more or less sorted, I will have to bring a few New Zealand players.

One player I am looking forward to watching is Martin Guptill. His attacking prowess at the top of the order is one to watch out for and the New Zealand batter will be key against the new ball pairing of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali. From the Kiwi bowling department, Lockie Ferguson is the ideal option to have in the side, given his recent form in the IPL.

Note: Transfers made to Match 19 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 18 and 19 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 18: Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Bravo, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada

Players Playing in Match 19 (with tentative transfers): Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Lockie Ferguson/Trent Boult, Martin Guptill

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Quinton de Kock and Lendl Simmons (Both Match 18) - Mohammad Rizwan and Martin Guptill (Both Match 19)

For the first game of the day, Quinton de Kock and Lendl Simmons are the preferred choices as the differential picks. While Simmons' consistency and ability to convert starts into big ones is a valuable asset, one can opt for Evin Lewis too, provided a transfer is made for the same.

However, De Kock could play a big knock against the Windies, who do not have a pacer capable of troubling him consistently, with the match-up playing into the southpaw's hands.

Mohammad Rizwan top-scored in Pakistan's win over India

The second game has a few good batters taking centre-stage. However, I have opted for Mohammad Rizwan over Mohammad Hafeez and Martin Guptill. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter has been in the form of his life, scoring fifties for fun since being promoted to the top of the order.

In fact, his stellar run of form started against New Zealand in December 2020. Guptill is another differential option, at least tentatively, with the Kiwi opener's explosiveness shifting the odds towards his side.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

