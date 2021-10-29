T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 23 & 24, WI vs BAN - AFG vs PAK | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is heating up with each passing game. To kickstart a run of three double-header matchdays, we've got West Indies and Bangladesh squaring off in the first game of the day, with Asian rivals Afghanistan and Pakistan competing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium later on Friday.

As for the fantasy league team, I had a fairly decent day in the office yesterday. Although Kusal Perera couldn't convert his start, Mitchell Starc was able to deliver some valuable fantasy points as a differential pick. With the booster options still to be used, the fantasy league team is shaping up well going into the business end.

ICC Fantasy League Team after Match 22 of T20 World Cup 2021

However, a few changes are in order for the double-header we have in place. I currently have four players set to play across both games. Ideally, I would love to have four players for each game, which is how I will be planning my changes too. So without further ado, here are my tentative transfers going into a blockbuster double-header at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (WI vs BAN) and 7:30 PM IST (AFG vs PAK) on Friday, 29th October 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 23 & 24, WI vs BAN | AFG vs PAK

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 23 - WI vs BAN

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan, 10 credits) and Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits)

Batters: David Warner (Australia, 11 credits), Evin Lewis (West Indies, 9 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 9 credits) and Shakib al Hasan (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Akeal Hosein (West Indies, 6.5 credits), Dushmantha Chameera (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits) and Mitchell Starc (Australia, 9.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 1, Transfers Made: 29/75

Transfers: Akeal Hosein (IN); JJ Smit (OUT)

I have been holding West Indies and Bangladesh players for this game, with Evin Lewis, Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman set to feature in Friday's first fixture. Since the other players are also in action and I don't intend on dropping any at the moment, I have opted for just one change - bringing in Akeal Hosein for JJ Smit. Although Bangladesh are decent players of spin, Hosein has been West Indies' best bowler by far and is expected to continue his good form in the upcoming fixture as well

The transfers for the next game are a bit tricky though. As of now, I already have Mohammed Rizwan in my side, but with West Indies and Bangladesh players not in action for the next few days, I will be bringing in Pakistan and Afghanistan players at their expense. While Hasan Ali is a must-have for me after his no-show in the previous game, the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Fakhar Zaman are also good options.

Note: Transfers made to Match 23 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 23 and 24 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 23: Evin Lewis, Akeal Hosein, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Players Playing in Match 24 (with tentative transfers): Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen ul Haq

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Evin Lewis and Shakib Al Hasan (Both Match 23) - Mohammed Rizwan and Hasan Ali (Both Match 24)

Evin Lewis scored a fifty against South Africa in his previous game

Evin Lewis is the preferred option for captaincy in my fantasy league team and for good reason. He did well against South Africa, scoring a well-made fifty at the top of the order, and I expect him to continue his fine form versus Bangladesh.

As for the other differential pick, Shakib Al Hasan is a no-brainer. He had a rare off-day against England and will be keen to flip the script when Bangladesh lock horns with defending champions West Indies.

For the second game, I will be using Mohammed Rizwan as one of the differential picks. If I do not feel the urge to bring in Babar Azam, Rizwan, who is a wonderful player of spin, should be a brilliant option, especially given his form.

For the second differential option, Hasan Ali is my go-to man as I expect him to bounce back in fine fashion with his variations and undeniable death bowling ability.

