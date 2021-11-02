T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 30 & 31, SA vs BAN - PAK vs NAM | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

A double-header matchday is in store for us at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. South Africa and Bangladesh face each other in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi, with Pakistan taking on a spirited Namibian outfit at the very same venue later in the day.

Before we jump into future transfers, a review of the previous matchday is in order. It was a fairly decent day with Wanindu Hasaranga delivering with both the bat and ball. Jos Buttler's century also had a big impact on my fantasy team and not selecting the Englishman as a differential pick could come back to haunt me in the coming days. But in the end, I did earn a good number of points, holding my fantasy team selections in good stead.

Coming to Tuesday's fixtures, we have South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Namibia in action. As of now, I have two South African players in Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram and two Namibian players in Craig Williams and David Wiese in my side.

So with four players already in place for the two games, I would ideally look to bring in two or three more players for each match. This only increases the intrigue around potential transfers. So without further ado, here are my potential transfers for this match-day with a major announcement in store as well!

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (SA vs BAN) and 7:30 PM IST (PAK vs NAM) on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 30 - SA vs BAN

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock (South Africa, 10.5 credits), Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh, 9 credits)

Batters: Martin Guptill (New Zealand, 9 credits), Aiden Markram (South Africa, 8 credits) and Craig Williams (Namibia, 8 credits)

All-rounders: David Wiese (Namibia, 8.5 credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, 9.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa, 9 credits), Anrich Nortje (South Africa, 8.5 credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (India, 10 credits)

Remaining Credits: 0.5, Transfers Made: 52/75

Transfers: Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Quinton de Kock (IN); Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tymal Mills, Kusal Perera (OUT)

BOOSTER ALERT: Triple-impact booster for Quinton de Kock (To be confirmed after the toss)

In what is a huge day for me, I am seriously considering using the triple-impact booster on Quinton de Kock, who is incidentally my first and most important transfer of this matchday. The southpaw is due for a big knock and given the off-field issues he has been a part of in recent times, now would be the perfect time for him to silence his critics with a vintage knock.

Along with De Kock, I will also be making three additional changes, bringing in Anrich Nortje into the side. Two Bangladeshi players in Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman have also been preferred, with both set to play on Thursday as well.

As for the second game, a lot of changes are required as I have no Pakistan player in the side at the moment. Shaheen Afridi is a must-have, with the left-arm pacer expected to pick up a few wickets. One or both of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are also a must, depending on the available credits of course.

I will be bringing in Shadab Khan, whose variations could help him take a wicket or two for him against the Namibians. All Pakistan players will be brought in at the expense of South Africans, who will play their final T20 World Cup 2021 league game on Saturday against England.

Note: Transfers made to Match 31 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 30 and 31 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 30: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman

Players Playing in Match 31 (with tentative transfers): Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan/Babar Azam, Imad Wasim/Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Craig Williams and David Wiese

Captaincy Picks

Captain and Vice-captain Picks: Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje (Both Match 30) - Babar Azam/Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi (Both Match 31)

Quinton de Kock will open the batting for South Africa against Bangladesh

As already mentioned, Quinton de Kock is going to be my differential pick. With the triple-impact booster also coming into play, De Kock's ability to score quick runs at the top of the order will be crucial to my fantasy team's fortunes. Personally, I don't see any bowlers, apart from Mahedi Hasan, matching up well against the South African wicketkeeper-batter. Even for Mahedi, De Kock will have a right-hander at the other end, who may take that match-up into his own hands.

As for the other differential pick, I prefer Anrich Nortje, who has been one of the standout bowlers in this competition.

Speaking of standout bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi is also one bowler I'm backing to come good in the Pakistan versus Namibia game. The left-armer hasn't picked up many wickets since the game against India and will be keen to bag a few Namibian scalps.

The other option is a tricky one as I'm yet to decide on Rizwan or Azam. However, Azam is in better form and if Pakistan were to bat first, he would be the ideal captaincy selection.

