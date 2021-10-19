T20 World Cup Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Matches 5 & 6, SCO vs PNG - OMN vs BAN | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Round 1 Group B action of the T20 World Cup 2021 resumes in Muscat as hosts Oman face a wounded Bangladesh side at the Al Amerat Stadium. However, that isn't the only game that is in store for us. Scotland, after their huge win over Bangladesh earlier in the week, will face Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first game of the day in Muscat.

Jumping into the thick of things, I didn't have the best of days in regards to the fantasy league. However, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Paul Stirling and one of my match four transfers - Lahiru Kumara - were able to deliver some valuable points. With pitches slowing down in the UAE, spinners and bowlers who rely on variations had a productive day, something to keep in mind before the next round of fixtures.

Without further ado, let us jump into the current fantasy team set-up and the tentative changes that I have in mind ahead of the first fixture of the day - Scotland vs PNG - with the second game of the day (Oman vs Bangladesh) also in mind.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST (SCO vs PNG) and 7:30 PM IST (OMN vs BAN) on Tuesday, October 19th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required changes, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 Fantasy Team for Matches 5 & 6, SCO vs PNG | OMN vs BAN

Suggested Team: T20 World Cup Match 5 - SCO vs PNG

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (Bangladesh, 8.5 credits)

Batters: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland, 8.5 credits), George Munsey (Scotland, 8.5 credits) and Jatinder Singh (8 credits)

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka, 8.5 credits), Paul Stirling (Ireland, 9 credits), Charles Amini (PNG, 7.5 credits)

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh, 9.5 credits), Mark Watt (Scotland, 8 credits), Josh Davey (Scotland, 8 credits) and Lahiru Kumara (Sri Lanka, 7.5 credits)

Remaining Credits: 7.5, Transfers Made: 13/30

Transfers: Kusal Perera, Andy Balbirnie, David Wiese and Josh Little (OUT); Mark Watt, Kyle Coetzer, Charles Amini, Josh Davey (IN)

Walking along with the same idea of having at least seven to eight players feature in a matchday, I have made four changes going into the first encounter of the day -Scotland vs PNG. I've gone with a Scotland-heavy side, with Kyle Coetzer and co. being the favorites. Coetzer and George Munsey are my batting picks and should be a handful for PNG in the powerplay overs. In the bowling department, I've gone with Josh Davey over Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal, given the former's ability to swing the new ball and a lack of solid technique among PNG top-order batters.

I have gone with just one PNG player, preferring Charles Amini over Assad Vala due to his superior bowling ability. With Amini bound to have a say with both the bat and ball, Amini or even Vala for that matter should be an ideal selection for the fantasy team.

With Bangladesh versus Oman being the midway point in Round 1, I will be looking to make two additional changes before the match starts, bringing my transfer count to 15 out of a possible 30. While I already have Liton Das, Jatinder Singh and Mustafizur Rahman, adding in a couple of players is necessary.

Ideally, I will bring back Shakib Al Hasan at the expense of Charles Amini. Depending on the toss, I will bring in one of Aqib Ilyas or Zeeshan Maqsood, both of whom should have a say in the fixture. Another Bangladesh player, preferably Soumya Sarkar, would also help, but this depends on how the toss pans out.

Note: Transfers made to Match 6 will be updated in the next article and in the comments section as well.

Best T20 World Cup 2021 for Match 5 and 6 - Summary

Players Playing in Match 5: George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Charles Amini

Players Playing in Match 6 (Transfers to be made): Shakib al Hasan, Aqib Ilyas

Captaincy Picks:

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kyle Coetzer and Josh Davey (Both Match 5) and Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman (Both Match 6)

For the first game, I will be going with two Scotland players as my differential selections - Kyle Coetzer and Josh Davey. Although George Munsey is likely to be the preferred option for many, I have opted for Coetzer, who is due for a big one. The PNG pacers aren't too threatening with the new ball, which should play into Coetzer's hands in the powerplay overs.

Liton Das will be keen to get a big one against Oman

As for the second match, Liton Das is my first choice as captain. He is a technically sound batter and has the ability to score big runs at the top of the order as well. Although he isn't in the best of form, there couldn't be a better time for the Bangladesh opener to come good. As for my other differential selection, I would prefer Mustafizur Rahman over Shakib Al Hasan. The Omani batters might not have faced a bowler of Mustafizur's quality and given the effectiveness of his cutters, he is bound to have an impact on the game.

Other Players

Paul Stirling (BAT/Ireland) | Next Fixture: vs Sri Lanka, Match 8

Wanindu Hasaranga (AR/Sri Lanka) | Next Fixture: vs Ireland, Match 8

Lahiru Kumara (BOWL/Sri Lanka) | Next Fixture: vs Ireland, Match 8

