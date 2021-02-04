TAD vs BT Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Abu Dhabi T10 Match – February 4th, 2021

Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers in the 24th match of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Team Abu Dhabi lost their opening match against Deccan Gladiators. They’ve played three more games since, winning just one of them. Team Abu Dhabi lost to Northern Warriors by eight wickets in their last game.

Bangla Tigers, meanwhile, have lost three of their five matches and won twice. They defeated Maratha Arabians by six wickets and Pune Devils by eight wickets. Tigers were beaten by Qalandars by seven runs in their last game.

Squads to choose from:

Team Abu Dhabi

Ben Duckett (wk), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Tom Helm, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julian.

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazal Haque, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Mahedi Hasan, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Aryan Lakra, Rameez Shahzad.

Predicted Playing 11

Team Abu Dhabi

Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Paul Stirling, Najibullah Zadran, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Bangla Tigers

Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Tom Moores (wk), Johnson Charles, Adam Hose, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Mohammad Irfan.

Match Details

Match: Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers, Match 24

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: 4th February, 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is usually balanced and has something for everyone in it. But in the T10 format, it tends to favour the batsmen. The track is suited to pacers and a score above 120 is par on this ground in this format.

TAD vs BT Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TAD vs BT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, Paul Stirling, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad

Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Karim Janat, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Qais Ahmad, Tom Helm

Captain: Johnson Charles, Vice-Captain: Josh Clarke