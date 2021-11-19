TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 2

Team Abu Dhabi will take on Bangla Tigers in the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Team Abu Dhabi finished fourth in the Abu Dhabi T10 League last season. In the third place playoff match, they ended up losing to Qalandars by 21 runs. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will be leading the side this time around and they have several reputed players in Phil Salt, Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling.

Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, failed to cement a spot in the playoffs after finishing fifth in the table. The last time they faced Team Abu Dhabi, they ended up losing by 21 runs. Faf du Plessis recently led the Chennai Super Kings to IPL victory in UAE and he will be leading the side this time around.

TAD vs BT Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Phil Salt (wk), Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Daniel Bell Drummond, Paul Stirling, Marchant de Lange, Naveen ul Haq, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs

BT XI

Andre Fletcher (wk), Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Lyth, James Faulkner, Will Jacks, Isuru Udana, Luke Wood, Qais Ahmad, Tom Hartley

Match Details

TAD vs BT, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 2

Date and Time: 19th November, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A lot of cricket has been played in Abu Dhabi lately as pitches here were used for both the IPL as well as the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The surface is expected to be a sporting one and low totals are expected in this game. The side winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Today’s TAD vs BT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Andre Fletcher is a hard-hitter who has the potential to play long shots. His ability to clear the ropes will be tested at this venue. Fletcher had scored 151 runs in six games last season.

Batters

Faf du Plessis is still going strong despite being in the twilight years of his career. The former South African skipper amassed 633 runs in IPL 2021 and finished second in the race for the Orange Cap. Du Plessis had an average of 45.21 and was one of the primary reasons behind CSK’s title-winning run.

Paul Stirling is an accomplished white-ball batter. He had an excellent season last time around and ended up scoring 209 runs in nine games. Stirling had an excellent strike rate of 229.67.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone has a terrific record in the shortest format of the sport and he will be hoping to translate that into T10 cricket. Livingstone was also sensational in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and was influential with both the bat as well as the ball.

Bowlers

Sheldon Cottrell is a lethal bowler who packs a lot of pace and power in his bowling. Although he can prove to be expensive at times, he also knows how to get the job done and take wickets consistently.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis (BT)

Liam Livingstone (TAD)

Andre Fletcher (BT)

Paul Stirling (TAD)

James Faulkner (BT)

Important stats for TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis: 633 runs in IPL 2021

Paul Stirling: 209 wickets last season

Andre Fletcher: 151 runs last season

TAD vs BT Dream11 Prediction Today

TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Andre Fletcher, Hazratullah Zazai, Faf du Plessis, Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone, James Faulkner, Naveen ul Haq, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards

Captain: Paul Stirling, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

