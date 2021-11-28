TAD vs CB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 22

Match 22 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) taking on the Chennai Braves (CB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Team Abu Dhabi, after a fast start to their campaign, have lost their last two games in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. They will be itching to return to winning ways with the likes of Liam Livingstone and Colin Ingram in decent form as well. They face a disappointing Chennai Braves side who are yet to a win a game in the tournament. Their bowling attack has been inconsistent, but the Braves will bank on their batting might to conjure an upset win over Team Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

TAD vs CB Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Fidel Edwards and Muhammad Farooq

CB XI

Mohd Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Angelo Perera (c), Samiullah Shenwari, Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Nuwan Pradeep, Roman Walker and Kevin Koththigoda

Match Details

TAD vs CB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 28th November 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with 120 being par at the venue. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat despite there being some movement for the bowlers. The dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers, who will need to be spot on with their line and length. Although both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, the pitch is not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s TAD vs CB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohd Shahzad: Mohammad Shahzad is due for a big score in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The burly opener is well experienced in the format and given his explosive batting ability, he is a good addition to your TAD vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mark Deyal: Mark Deyal has impressed for the Chennai Braves with both the bat and ball. Although the Braves haven't done well in the tournament, Deyal has been one of the bright spots and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has been in good form for Team Abu Dhabi with both the bat and ball. The Englishman has been particularly severe on the spinners, which should hold him in good stead and make him a must-have in your TAD vs CB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Danny Briggs: Danny Briggs has been the surprise package for Team Abu Dhabi with the left-arm spinner picking up wickets consistently. He has also been fairly economical as well, which should serve him well in this much-awaited clash.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Mark Deyal (CB) - 324 points

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 479 points

Marchant de Lange (TAD) - 346 points

Important stats for TAD vs CB Dream11 prediction team

Chris Gayle - 125 runs in 4 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 62.50

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - 180 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 36.00

Marchant de Lange - 10 wickets in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.50

TAD vs CB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

TAD vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahzad, M Deyal, A Perera, P Stirling, C Gayle, T Albert, L Livingstone, M de Lange, D Briggs, R Walker and S Shinwari

Captain: M Shahzad. Vice-captain: P Stirling

TAD vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahzad, M Deyal, A Perera, P Stirling, C Ingram, T Albert, L Livingstone, M de Lange, D Briggs, N Pradeep and S Shinwari

Captain: P Stirling. Vice-captain: M Deyal

Edited by Samya Majumdar