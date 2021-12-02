TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 30

Match 30 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) taking on the Delhi Bulls (DB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Team Abu Dhabi have been one of the teams to beat in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 with just two losses in nine games. Although they are likely to finish as one of the top-two teams, Abu Dhabi would love to sustain their momentum into the playoffs. However, they come across an upbeat Delhi Bulls side who have lived up to their expectations so far. Blessed with explosive players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Romario Shepherd, the Bulls should prove to be a handful for Team Abu Dhabi in what promises to be a cracking game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

TAD vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

TAD XI

Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Phil Salt (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs, Naveen ul Haq, Sheldon Cottrell and Muhammad Farooq

DB XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

TAD vs DB, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 30

Date and Time: 2nd December 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with the batters likely to rule the roost. Despite there being some swing available, the batters should enjoy the conditions in Abu Dhabi. The dimensions of the ground will go against the bowlers, who will need to be spot on with their execution. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120-125 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s TAD vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been the star of the show for the Delhi Bulls, scoring 241 runs at a strike rate of 219.09. The Afghan opener has a range of shots that fit this format. And given his level of comfort against both pace and spin, Gurbaz is a must-have in your TAD vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Chris Gayle: Although Chris Gayle has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat, he is still due for a big knock in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The southpaw is capable of clearing the boundary at will and should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone has led Team Abu Dhabi from the front with 259 runs at a strike rate of 235.45. He has also chipped in with the ball, adding more value to his case for inclusion in your TAD vs DB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Dominic Drakes: Dominic Drakes has been a superb find for the Bulls, picking up nine wickets in eight games. He has chipped in with the bat as well, holding him in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Top 3 best players to pick in TAD vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Phil Salt (DB) - 378 points

Liam Livingstone (TAD) - 679 points

Phil Salt (TAD) - 533 points

Important stats for TAD vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Chris Gayle - 167 runs in 6 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bat Average: 55.67

Dominic Drakes - 9 wickets in 8 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches

Marchant de Lange - 12 wickets in 7 Abu Dhabi T10 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 14.25

TAD vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today (Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021)

TAD vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chris Gayle, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Danny Briggs, Marchant de Lange and Dominic Drakes

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

TAD vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Danny Briggs, Marchant de Lange and Adil Rashid

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Phil Salt

