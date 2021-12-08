TN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22, Elite Group B Match

Tamil Nadu (TN) will take on Mumbai (MUM) in an Elite Group B fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Although Tamil Nadu didn’t have a great run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season, they’ve been superb in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) for a few years now. Meanwhile, although defending champions Mumbai will be missing a few key players, they still have a solid team, making for an exciting contest on Wednesday.

TN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 today

Tamil Nadu: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Washington Sundar, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin/P Saravana Kumar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

Mumbai: Akarshit Gomel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Armaan Jaffer, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani (c), Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian/Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Match Details

TN vs MUM, Elite Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22

Date & Time: December 8th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Pitch Report

The track at the St Xavier’s College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While there might be some movement for the pacers early on, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s TN vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Jagadeesan has been a consistent performer for Tamil Nadu at the top of the order over the last few years, scoring big regularly.

Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal is going to be key for Mumbai and he has the ability to blaze away and get those super quick starts at the top of the order.

All-rounders

Shivam Dube is integral to Mumbai’s balance. He can make a difference with both the bat and ball.

Washington Sundar, who returns to action after a long injury layoff, will be the one to watch out for in this Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 fixture.

Bowler

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has been supremely consistent over the last few years in white-ball cricket. He keeps things tight and regularly picks up wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in TN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Shivam Dube (MUM)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (MUM)

N Jagadeesan (TN)

Washington Sundar (TN)

Shams Mulani (MUM)

TN vs MUM Dream 11 Prediction (Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22)

Dream11 Team for Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, Siddhesh Lad, Shahrukh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, M Mohammed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tushar Deshpande

Captain: Shivam Dube. Vice-captain: N Jagadeesan.

Dream11 Team for Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai - Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, Siddhesh Lad, Shahrukh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal. Vice-captain: Washington Sundar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar