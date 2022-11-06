TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022, Match 5

Tanzania (TAN) will lock horns with Rwanda (RWA) in the fifth and last match of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 T20I series on Sunday at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania.

Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TAN vs RWA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports, and more.

Tanzania have already sealed the series with a 4-0 lead. They have performed exceptionally well on their home ground and are expected to whitewash Rwanda with another victory.

Rwanda will give it their all to win the match, but Tanzania are a relatively better team and are expected to win this encounter.

TAN vs RWA Match Details

The fifth match of the Tanzania vs Rwanda 2022 T20I series will be played on November 6 at the Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAN vs RWA, Match 5

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Annadil Burhani Ground, Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania

Pitch Report

The Annadil Burhani Ground in Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania, has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played on this pitch, which was also part of this series, saw a total of 193 runs scored for a loss of 17 wickets.

TAN vs RWA Form Guide

TAN - W W W W

RWA - L L L L

TAN vs RWA Probable Playing XI

TAN Playing XI

No major injury updates

Abhik Patwa (c), Ivan Selemani, Omary Kitunda (wk), Amal Rajeevan, Salum Jumbe, Kassim Nassoro, Akhil Anil, Mohamed Issa, Ally Kimote, Harsheed Chohan, Yalinde Nkanya

RWA Playing XI

No major injury updates

Didier Ndikubwimana (wk), Orchide Tuyisenge, Wilson Niyitanga, Oscar Manishimwe, Jean Hakizimana, Clinton Rubagumya (c), Martin Akayezu, Kevin Irakoze, Yvan Mitari, Eric Kubwimana, Ignace Ntirenganya

TAN vs RWA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Omari (3 matches, 54 runs)

M Omari is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. D Ndikubwimana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Selemani (3 matches, 61 runs)

I Selemani and A Patwa are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. E Dusingizimana has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Akayezu (2 matches, 25 runs, 3 wickets)

S Thakor and M Akayezu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Nassoro is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Maurice (3 matches, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Y Maurice and Y Mitari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Rububagumya is another good pick for today's match.

TAN vs RWA match captain and vice-captain choices

M Akayezu

M Akayezu will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He has already smashed 25 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games.

Y Maurice

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make Y Maurice the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team. He has already taken seven wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for TAN vs RWA, Match 5

I Selemani 61 runs 113 points M Akayezu 25 runs and 3 wickets 136 points Y Maurice 7 wickets 269 points C Rububagumya 37 runs and 5 wickets 204 points E Sebareme 45 runs and 4 wickets 208 points

Tanzania vs Rwanda Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Omari, D Ndikubwimana

Batters: I Selemani, E Dusingizimana, A Patwa

All-rounders: S Thakor, M Akayezu

Bowlers: Y Mitari, Y Maurice, K Irakoze, C Rububagumya

Tanzania vs Rwanda Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Omari

Batters: I Selemani, E Sebareme, S Ally

All-rounders: S Thakor, M Akayezu

Bowlers: A Mpeka, Z Bimenyimana, Y Maurice, K Irakoze, C Rububagumya

