Rwanda
36/2 (5)
Current Run Rate: 7.2
RND won the toss and elected to bat
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Emmanuel Sebareme *
4
3
0
0
133
Orchide Tuyisenge
14
13
2
0
107
P'SHIP
6 (4)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Ally Kimote *
2.5
0
16
1
5.7
 
4.4 AM Kimote to E Sebareme, 2 runs
4.3 AM Kimote to E Sebareme, no run
4.2 AM Kimote to Wilson Niyitanga, no run
4.1 AM Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run
3.6 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run
3.6 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 wide
3.5 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, no run
3.5 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 wide
3.4 HA Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, 1 run
3.3 HA Chohan to Wilson Niyitanga, no run
3.2 HA Chohan to E Dusingizimana, no run
3.1 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run
3.1 HA Chohan to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 wide
2.6 AM Kimote to E Dusingizimana, no run
2.5 AM Kimote to E Dusingizimana, Four
2.4 AM Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, 1 run
2.3 AM Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, Four
2.2 AM Kimote to Orchide Tuyisenge, no run