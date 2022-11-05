Playing XI
Lineups out
Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
All
Eric Dusingizimana
Bat & Wk
Experts are creating their teams, watch this space
Players stats in series
Stats as per Playing 11
1.Ivan Selemani
TZN
. BAT
3.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN
. ALL
4.Emmanuel Sebareme
RND
. BAT
1.SanjayKumar Thakor
TZN
. ALL
4.Ivan Selemani
TZN
. BAT
1.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN
. BOWL
2.Kevin Irakoze
RND
. BOWL
3.Emmanuel Sebareme
RND
. BAT
5.Eric Kubwimana
RND
. BOWL
1.Yalinde Maurice Nkanya
TZN
. BOWL
2.Kevin Irakoze
RND
. BOWL
5.Emmanuel Sebareme
RND
. BAT
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)