TAS vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Marsh One-Day Cup Match - Feb 22, 2021

Tasmania will lock horns with Queensland in the second match of the Marsh One-Day Cup at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart on Monday.

Tasmania ended the last season of the Marsh One-Day Cup in fourth place, winning only three of their seven matches. However, Tim Paine and co. will hope for better results this time around.

Jordan Silk and Caleb Jewell will have the responsibility of putting healthy totals on the board for Tasmania, while Jackson Bird and Nathan Ellis will lead the bowling unit.

Meanwhile, Queensland were the runner-up in the last season of the Marsh One-Day Cup. They won five of their seven games before succumbing to Western Australia in the championship match.

The Usman Khwaja-led side will hope to go one step further this time and take home the prestigious Marsh One-Day Cup. They boast many star players in their arsenal like Marnus Labuchagne, Joe Burns, Mark Steketee and Xavier Bartlett.

Queensland, who are coming off a 3-wicket victory over Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield, will start as favourites in this Marsh One-Day Cup game.

Marsh One-Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Tasmania

Tim Paine (C & WK), Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster and Mac Wright.

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth.

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania

Tim Paine (C & WK), Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Mac Wright.

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania vs Queensland, Match 2.

Date: 22nd February 2021, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The track at the Blundstone Arena is a great one to bat on, with an average first-innings score of 280 runs. The pacers will have to be cautious about their line and lengths, as there's minimal margin for errors on this ground with relatively short boundaries.

TAS vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Beau Webster, Xavier Bartlett, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-Captain: Beau Webster.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Renshaw, Jordan Silk, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Beau Webster, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-Captain: Jack Wildermuth.