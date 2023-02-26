TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2023, Match 20

The 20th game of the Australia One Day Cup 2023 will see Tasmania (TAS) square off against Western Australia (WAU) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Sunday (February 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Western Australia have won their last six games, while Tasmania have won only two of their last six. Tasmania will give it their all to win the game, but Western Australia are expected to prevail.

TAS vs WAU Match Details

The 20th game of the Australia One Day Cup 2023 will be played on February 26 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 5:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TAS vs WAU, Match 20

Date and Time: February 26, 2023; 5:30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second.

TAS vs WAU Form Guide

TAS - Won 2 of their last 6 games

WAU - Won 6 of their last 6 games

TAS vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

TAS

No injury update

Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran (wk), Jordan Silk (c), Mac Wright, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith, Tom Andrews, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis

WAU

No injury update

Josh Philippe (wk), D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Cameron Gannon, Joel Paris, Charles Stobo, Corey Rocchiccioli

TAS vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Philippe

Philippe is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. J Doran is another good pick.

Batters

C Jewell

A Turner and Jewell are the two best batter picks. J Silk played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

D Short

Short and B Webster are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Hardie is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Steward

The top bowler picks are Steward and R Meredith. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Ellis is another good pick.

TAS vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

D Short

Short bats in the middle order and also bowls, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 412 points in the last six games.

T Steward

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Steward the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 635 points in the last six games.

5 Must-Picks for TAS vs WAU, Match 20

J Philippe

T Steward

R Meredith

D Short

B Webster

Tasmania vs Western Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft, J Philippe, J Doran, B McDermott

Batters: C Jewell

All-rounders: B Webster, D Short

Bowlers: T Steward, N Ellis, R Meredith, J Behrendorff

Tasmania vs Western Australia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Bancroft, J Philippe, J Doran

Batters: C Jewell

All-rounders: B Webster, D Short

Bowlers: T Steward, N Ellis, R Meredith, J Behrendorff, T Andrews

Poll : 0 votes