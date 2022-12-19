TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 16

Tasmania Women will take on New South Wales Women in match 16 (TAS-W vs NSW-W) of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Tasmania Women have won two of their last three matches. New South Wales Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last five matches. The last time these two teams met, Tasmania Women won the match by 10 wickets.

New South Wales Women will try their best to win the match, but Tasmania Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

TAS-W vs NSW-W Match Details

Match 16 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on December 20 at the Blundstone Arena in Bellerive. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TAS-W vs NSW-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 20th December 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Bellerive

Pitch Report

The Blundstone Arena in Bellerive has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Tasmania Women and New South Wales Women, where a total of 260 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

TAS-W vs NSW-W Form Guide

TAS-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

NSW-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

TAS-W vs NSW-W Probable Playing XI

TAS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Elyse Villani ©, Rachel Trenaman, Naomi Stalenberg, Lizelle Lee, Emma Manix Geeves (wk), Sasha Moloney, Amy Smith, Sarah Coyte, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Julia Cavanough

NSW-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Sammy Jo Johnson, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Luff, Lauren Smith, Claire Moore, Hannah Darlington, Jade Allen, Stella Campbell

TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Wilson (5 matches, 190 runs)

T Wilson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. E Manix is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

E Villani (3 matches, 155 runs)

L. Lee and E. Villani are the two best Dream11 batters picks. R Trenaman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Jo Johnson (5 matches, 34 runs 8 wickets)

E Burns and S Jo Johnson are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs.

Bowlers

S Coyte (3 matches, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Strano and S Coyte. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Moloney is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs NSW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Jo Johnson

S Jo Johnson is one of the best players in the New South Wales Women's squad, as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 34 runs and taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

E Villani

E Villani is one of the best picks in the Tasmania Women's squad, as she will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already scored 155 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for TAS-W vs NSW-W, Match 16

Players Players Stats E Burns 149 runs and 2 wickets S Jo Johnson 34 runs and 8 wickets E Villani 155 runs T Wilson 190 runs S Coyte 5 wickets

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson

Batters: E Villani, L Lee, N Stalenberg, R Trenaman

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, E Burns

Bowlers: S Coyte, S Moloney, M Strano, L Cheatle

Tasmania Women vs New South Wales Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Wilson

Batters: E Villani, L Lee, R Trenaman

All-rounders: S Jo Johnson, E Burns

Bowlers: S Coyte, S Moloney, M Strano, L Cheatle, A Smith

Poll : 0 votes