TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for National Cricket League 2021, Match 2

Tasmania Women will square off against Queensland Fire Women in the second match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2021-22 on Friday, December 17 at the Blundstone Arena, Tasmania.

Tasmania Women are one of the two teams to have not yet lifted the Women’s National Cricket League title. The Sasha Moloney-led side finished third last season and will now aim to better that performance as they eye the title.

Queensland Fire Women, on the other hand, are the defending champions having defeated Victoria Women by 112-runs in the final courtesy of a match-winning performance by their skipper Georgia Redmayne. They will now aim to replicate their performances and defend their title.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Tasmania Women

Rachel Priest (WK), Corinne Hall, Naomi Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Sasha Moloney (C), Nicola Carey, Chloe Abel, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa

Queensland Fire Women

Beth Mooney, Laura Kimmince, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Redmayne (C/WK), Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs Queensland Fire Women

Date and Time: 17 December, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena

Pitch Report

The surface at the Blundstone Arena generally offers assistance to the batters. Pacers can find some initial movement owing to the overcast conditions whereas the batters would enjoy batting here for the majority of the game. The average score recorded at this venue is 243 runs.

Today’s TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Georgia Redmayne: Queensland skipper Georgia Redmayne was the Player of the Final last season, guiding her side to lift the title. She has registered two 50+ scores in the last three WBBL games and would aim to continue her good form.

Batters

Elysse Villani: Villani is one of the most experienced campaigners in Tasmania’s squad. The plater comes into this fixture behind a brilliant century in the WBBL.

Laura Kimmince: Kimmince is another must-pick in the batting department. She is a reliable and explosive batter who has the ability to smash the ball all over the park.

All-rounders

Jess Jonassen: Jonassen is one of Australia's finest bowling all-rounders. The player is a consistent wicket-taker and can also control the flow of runs which makes her a top pick for today’s dream11 team.

Nicola Carey: Nicola could prove to be a vital cog for Tasmania Women. She can grab wickets at regular intervals as well as score some handy runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Georgia Prestwidge: Prestwidge had a decent showing in the recently-concluded WBBL. She bowls at consistent lines which makes it difficult for the batters to go after her.

Belinda Vakarewa: Vakarewa is a young prospect in the Tasmania Women lineup. The 23-year-old performed brilliantly in the last WBBL game, picking up three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Important stats for TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament.

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Elysse Villani, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Prestwidge, Belinda Vakarewa, Sasha Moloney, Grace Harris, Holly Ferling, Beth Mooney

Captain: Georgia Redmayne Vice-Captain: Elysse Villani

TAS-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Elysse Villani, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Georgia Prestwidge, Belinda Vakarewa, Rachael Priest, Corinne Hall, Georgia Voll, Molly Strano

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jess Jonassen Vice Captain: Belinda Vakarewa

Edited by Ritwik Kumar