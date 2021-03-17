TAS vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - Mar 18, 2021

Match number nine of the Marsh Cup will see a top-of-the-table clash between Tasmania and New South Wales at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday.

Since losing their first Marsh Cup fixture against Queensland, Tasmania have recorded a couple of comfortable wins. They bowled out Victoria for just 222 before chasing the target down with ease. Against South Australia, the Tim Paine-led side were dominant from the start, skittling their opponents out for a mere 104 and wrapping up the chase in just 17.3 overs. Moreover, Tasmania have two of their big guns - Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott - returning for Thursday's game.

New South Wales have also looked in solid form in the Marsh Cup, registering a couple of big wins. They beat Victoria convincingly by 59 runs before defeating South Australia by six wickets. New South Wales' last game against Western Australia was washed out. Pat Cummins and co. will be eager to maintain their momentum in the Marsh Cup.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania: Matthew Wade (c), Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

New South Wales: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Liam Hatcher, Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner

Predicted Playing XIs

Tasmania: Tim Paine (c & wk), Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Tom Andrews, Sam Rainbird/Peter Siddle, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith

Advertisement

New South Wales: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Liam Hatcher

Match Details

Match: Tasmania vs New South Wales

Date & Time: March 18th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart is likely to be a solid one to bat on. There might be something in it for the fast bowlers with the new ball and there might be some turn on offer for the spinners as well. But overall, the ball will most probably come on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. 280-300 could be a par score, batting first.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TAS vs NSW)

Dream11 Team for Tasmania vs New South Wales - Marsh Cup 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Tim Paine, Oliver Davies, David Warner, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Riley Meredith, Jackson Bird

Captain: David Warner; Vice-captain: Jordan Silk

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Tim Paine, Daniel Hughes, David Warner, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Moises Henriques, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Tom Andrews

Captain: Pat Cummins; Vice-captain: Beau Webster