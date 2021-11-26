TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, Match 9

Tasmania (TAS) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in match number nine of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

Tasmania have played two games in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup so far, winning and losing one apiece. Western Australia, on the other hand, seem to be in top form, winning thrice and losing just once. With 13 points, they sit pretty at the top of the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup points table.

TAS vs WAU Probable Playing 11 today

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell (wk), Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Jordan Silk (c), Tim David, Brad Hope, Thomas Rogers, Tom Andrews, Mitchell Owen, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle

Western Australia: Josh Philippe (wk), Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner (c), D’Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Cameron Gannon, Liam Guthrie

Match Details

TAS vs WAU, Match 9, Australia Domestic One-Day Cup

Date & Time: November 26th 2021, 9:05 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

It will be the first Australia Domestic One-Day Cup game of the season at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Usually, the track on this ground is good for batting, with the ball coming on to the bat nicely. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s TAS vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe has been batting superbly in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 208 runs at an average of 52.

Batter

Ashton Turner has been in top form with the bat in the Australia Domestic One-Day Cup. The Western Australia skipper has amassed 217 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 113.61.

All-rounder

Cameron Green has contributed effectively with both bat and ball, scoring 97 runs in addition to returning with three scalps.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle has been magnificent in the two Australia Domestic One-Day Cup games he has played this season. The veteran pacer has taken six wickets at an economy of 4.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Josh Phillipe (WAU): 323 points

Andrew Tye (WAU): 314 points

Cameron Green (WAU): 258 points

Peter Siddle (TAS): 164 points

Jordan Silk (TAS): 158 points

Important stats for TAS vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team

Josh Phillipe: 208 runs

Cameron Green: 97 runs & 3 wickets

Peter Siddle: 6 wickets

Jordan Silk: 125 runs

TAS vs WAU Dream 11 Prediction (Australia Domestic One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Tasmania vs Western Australia - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Jordan Silk, Cameron Bancroft, Tom Andrews, D’Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Peter Siddle, Andrew Tye, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Cameron Green. Vice-captain: Jordan Silk

Dream11 Team for Tasmania vs Western Australia - Australia Domestic One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, D’Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Peter Siddle, Sam Rainbird, Andrew Tye, Liam Guthrie

Captain: Josh Philippe. Vice-captain: Peter Siddle

Edited by Samya Majumdar